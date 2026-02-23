TRUFF Enters a Bold New Era With First-Ever Packaging Refresh Across Portfolio

A Retail-First Evolution Marks a Turning Point for the Culture-Defining Condiment Brand

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUFF , the premium condiment brand known for turning truffle into a cultural mainstay unveils its new packaging design, set to roll out across its entire product portfolio this year. Designed with retail shoppers in mind, the updated look signals a pivotal moment in the company's evolution as it continues its rapid expansion into stores nationwide.

TRUFF's New Look

Luxe yet accessible, the refreshed design makes this elevated culinary staple unmissable at shelf while maintaining the iconic aesthetic the TRUFF community knows and loves. The update creates a more intuitive shopping experience, clearly differentiating flavors and formats while reinforcing the brand's culinary-forward positioning.

"This brand refresh marks one of the most exciting moments in our journey," said Nick Guillen, Co-Founder of TRUFF. "From our early days as a DTC disruptor to becoming a true cultural favorite, we've always been driven by creating best-in-class, culinary-level flavor and making products that elevate the everyday." Nick Ajluni, Co-Founder of TRUFF, added "The new packaging is not just a visual update — it's a reflection of how we're showing up for shoppers in retail across the country, making our products easier to find, use, and love."

What started as a direct-to-consumer phenomenon has grown to more than 17,000 retail doors nationwide and an innovation pipeline expanding beyond its roots in heat and truffle to focus on culinary-level flavor. While its truffle-infused hot sauce built the foundation, this year signals a broader focus to creating crave-worthy condiments that add culinary-level flavor to the everyday. TRUFF products are designed to seamlessly integrate into everyday cooking occasions, adding depth and dimension to familiar dishes. Whether drizzled over grilled chicken, roasted vegetables, fried eggs, French fries or any of the dishes that make up the modern consumer's diet, the TRUFF brand continues to position itself as a go-to sauce for home cooks seeking restaurant-quality flavor.

"Our goal is to become the ultimate culinary flex, making bold, elevated flavor more approachable for everyday use," said Esi Seng, CEO of TRUFF. "As we expand beyond heat into more flavor-forward creations, this design refresh signals where we're headed. We're creating products that bring depth, balance, and versatility to the table. It's about making culinary-driven, restaurant-caliber flavor essential and more accessible."

As part of this next chapter, TRUFF is launching a brand-new line of aiolis & dipping sauces this spring. TRUFF's Aiolis & Dipping Sauces are designed for dipping, spreading, and drizzling and will be available in three craveable, culinary-inspired flavors. Be sure to follow TRUFF at @sauce to learn more about the new launch.

With a new look, a sharpened retail focus, and an ambitious product pipeline, TRUFF is not just evolving – it's elevating the entire condiment aisle. For more information, please visit www.truff.com .

About TRUFF

TRUFF is a premium condiment brand redefining flavor. Founded in 2015 by Nick Ajluni and Nick Guillen as the viral food and lifestyle Instagram account @sauce, the brand launched its first hot sauce in 2017 and quickly became one of the fastest-growing names in the category. Known for its iconic truffle-infused hot sauces, the brand has expanded into pasta sauces, finishing oils, salt, and new aiolis & dipping sauces — reflecting its continued shift from heat-driven products to bold, flavor-forward creations designed to elevate everyday meals.

Contact:

Gianna Parenti

[email protected]

SOURCE TRUFF