TRUFF Launches Contest In Search For The Best Cheesesteak In Philadelphia

"The TRUFF brand was built around pop-culture and the conversation-generating power of food that brings people together," says Nick Ajluni, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at TRUFF. "We recognize that the Philly Cheesesteak has its own place in pop culture and we want to shine light on this classic American staple, and the restaurants that create them."

Since founding the company in 2017, TRUFF Co-Founders Nick Ajluni and Nick Guillen have constantly been in pursuit of the ultimate dining experience. In fact, the brand's line of pantry staples was created with the goal of elevating dining experiences with its ultra-unique flavor profile, pristine bottle, and truffle inspired cap.

"The people of Philadelphia are passionate about their city and they're even more passionate about where to get the best cheesesteak," says Nick Guillen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at TRUFF. "We thought, what better way to settle the age-old debate than to ask Philadelphians ourselves!"

TRUFF has a distinct presence on social media with its coveted account, @sauce , where it highlights drool-worthy food shots, notable chefs cooking and popular dishes from restaurants around the world. TRUFF currently boasts the largest following of any hot sauce on TikTok and Instagram and was awarded "Best Brand Born Out of Social Media" for AdWeek's Challenger Brand Awards. With #TRUFFBestPhilly, TRUFF is rewarding the restaurant with the best cheesesteak experience in Philadelphia.

The #TRUFFBestPhilly contest will be complemented by two billboard placements in Philadelphia's City Center. The billboards will encourage Philadelphia citizens to simply fill-in-the-blank with the statement: "_____ has the best cheesesteak in Philly." This will be the brand's first out-of-home advertising campaign. Cheesesteak enthusiasts around the globe are invited to vote at TRUFF.com/Philly by October 13, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Fans can also help promote their favorite cheesesteak joint on their social channels by using the hashtag #TRUFFBestPhilly.

** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. *Ends10/13/21. Must be a legal US resident of the 50 US or DC and 18 or older to enter. Subject to Ofﬁcial Rules available at truff.com /philly. Void where prohibited.

ABOUT TRUFF

Made with an ultra-unique blend of real black truffles and red chili peppers, TRUFF's line of luxury pantry staples are designed to elevate the dining experience. Originally founded through a popular food and lifestyle Instagram blog called @sauce, TRUFF immediately propelled into social media virality with the release of its hot sauce in 2017. The brand quickly became the fastest growing company in the hot sauce space due to its distinctive flavor profile, pristine bottle, Truffle Inspired cap, and of course the coveted Instagram account @sauce that makes tagging a no-brainer. Taking inspiration from the flagship black truffle experience, TRUFF recently expanded its family of products to include other popular favorites like TRUFF Pasta Sauce, TRUFF Mayonnaise and TRUFF Black Truffle Oil.

TRUFF has been featured on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Food Network, The Rachael Ray Show, Food & Wine and on Oprah's "Favorite Things" list two years in a row. TRUFF is also the #1 best- selling hot sauce on Amazon and at Whole Foods Market. You can find TRUFF's variety of sauces in stores nationwide and around the world in the UK, Australia, Kuwait and South Korea.

TRUFF is made in Southern California and is Gluten-Free and non-GMO. Visit www.TRUFF.com for more information and recipes.

