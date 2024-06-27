TRUFF EXPANDS HOT SAUCE OFFERINGS WITH BUFFALO SAUCE

Offering An Elevated Twist On A Classic American Sauce

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TRUFF, the truffle brand known for reimagining and elevating pantry staples, releases TRUFF Buffalo Sauce, its newest hot sauce variation. TRUFF Buffalo Sauce is a bright and flavorful fusion of the sophisticated elegance of black truffle, the tang of vinegar, the kick of cayenne, and the lush silkiness of olive oil.

TRUFF has brought truffle-infused products to a broad consumer base through its premium condiments line spanning hot sauce, pasta sauce, mayonnaise, oil and salt. TRUFF's hero product, its hot sauce, is a leading seller in the natural channel and the fastest-growing hot sauce in conventional grocery. The new Buffalo Sauce is the brand's latest addition on its quest to offer unparalleled flavor experiences.

"Our take on buffalo isn't just about reimagining a staple sauce; it's a reflection of our commitment to enhancing the everyday dining experience," says Nick Guillen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at TRUFF. "We thoughtfully combined luxury with tradition by incorporating the unmistakable, bold flavor of TRUFF with the timeless flavor of buffalo sauce. The result is a culinary masterpiece we like to call TRUFFALO."

The new sauce will be available in 6-ounce bottles topped with TRUFF's distinctive truffle-inspired cap in a vivid orange. Available online at TRUFF.com and on Amazon, TRUFF's new Buffalo Sauce speaks to the brand's track record of successfully putting a premium, stylized spin on consumer categories that have been historically dominated by legacy brands.

TRUFF has experienced groundbreaking company growth since its launch in 2017. The brand's distinctive flavor, high-quality ingredients, new product innovation, and social following have helped it build a significant base of loyal consumers, an impressive list of collaborators, and accolades. The brand's latest partnerships include launches with Lucasfilm, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and The Super Mario Brothers Movie. Most recently, the brand announced that SKKY Partners— Jay Sammons and Kim Kardashian's private equity firm focused on high-growth, market-leading consumer brands — had acquired a significant minority stake in TRUFF.

ABOUT TRUFF

TRUFF's lineup of luxury pantry staples is designed to elevate the dining experience. Originally founded through a popular food and lifestyle Instagram blog called @sauce, TRUFF immediately propelled into social media virality with the release of its hot sauce in 2017. The brand quickly became the fastest growing company in the hot sauce space due to its distinctive flavor profile, pristine bottle, Truffle Inspired cap, and of course the coveted Instagram account @sauce that makes tagging a no-brainer. Taking inspiration from the flagship black truffle experience, TRUFF has expanded its family of products to include other popular favorites like Pasta Sauce, Mayonnaise, Oil and Salt. You can find TRUFF's variety of products in stores nationwide and around the world in the UK, Australia, Kuwait, and South Korea. TRUFF is gluten-free and non-GMO. Visit www.TRUFF.com for more information and recipes.

