TRUFF Launches #HowITRUFFContest, Challenging TikTok Users To Create The Next Viral Recipe

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TikTok has transformed the way we cook at home, teaching everyone that they can whip up a tasty dish in under 60 seconds. As viral food recipes continue to dominate the "For You Page", TRUFF announces The #HowITRUFFContest, a TikTok competition encouraging foodies to create the next viral recipe using any product from the brand's line of hot sauce, pasta sauce or mayonnaise. TRUFF will award the Grand Prize Winner $10,000 and also match the donation with a contribution to Whole Foods Market's Whole Planet Foundation, helping to alleviate poverty.

"The feta pasta, quesadilla hack, and miniature pancake cereal are all examples of powerful digital trends that have not only heavily influenced the way we cook, but also launched certain content creators into stardom," says Nick Guillen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of TRUFF. "As a digitally native brand focused on engaging and supporting our social media communities, we wanted to take the virality of these food trends one step further. With the #HowITRUFFContest, TikTokers can showcase their creative recipes, gain recognition for their creations and potentially win a grand prize of $10,000."

TRUFF was recently awarded "Best Brand Born Out of Social Media" for AdWeek's Challenger Brand Awards. Originally founded through a popular Instagram blog called @sauce, TRUFF propelled into social media virality due to its distinctive flavor profile, pristine bottle and Truffle Inspired cap. Today the brand boasts the largest following of any hot sauce on TikTok and Instagram. The #HowITRUFFContest is an extension of TRUFF's successful digital content series "This Is How I TRUFF" which features notable chefs and media personalities showcasing how they use the brand's truffle-infused products.

Now through April 15, home cooks 13 years of age and older have a chance to show off their creations by entering the digital competition. Simply submit unique recipe videos utilizing any TRUFF product. Each video must include the #HowITRUFFContest hashtag and official contest music, "HowITRUFFContest Official Sound". On April 20 TRUFF will then select five semifinalists, whose videos will be posted on TRUFF's TikTok, @sauce, for the public to vote. The video that receives the most likes will win $10,000. The winner will be announced on the @sauce TikTok page May 1. TRUFF's line of products are available at TRUFF.com, Amazon.com and at Whole Foods Market nationwide. Contest participants can receive a discount on TRUFF.com with use of code "HOWITRUFF" for 15% off site-wide.

For more information on TRUFF, please visit TRUFF.com. Additional details and rules for #HowITRUFFContest entry can be found at TRUFF.com/Contest.

*Ends 4/14/21. Must be a legal US resident of the 50 US or DC and 13 or older to enter. Subject to Ofﬁcial Rules available at TRUFF.com/Contest. Void where prohibited.

PR Contact: Michelle Gabe

[email protected]

304.952.1840

ABOUT TRUFF

Made with an ultra-unique blend of real black truffles and red chili peppers, TRUFF's line of luxury pantry staples are designed to elevate the dining experience. Originally founded through a popular food and lifestyle Instagram blog called @sauce, TRUFF immediately propelled into social media virality with the release of its hot sauce in 2017. The brand quickly became the fastest growing company in the hot sauce space due to its distinctive flavor profile, pristine bottle, Truffle Inspired cap, and of course the coveted

Instagram account @sauce that makes tagging a no-brainer. Taking inspiration from the flagship black truffle experience, TRUFF recently expanded its family of products to include other popular favorites like TRUFF Pasta Sauce and TRUFF Mayonnaise.

TRUFF has been featured on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Food Network, The Rachael Ray Show, Food & Wine and on Oprah's "Favorite Things" list two years in a row. TRUFF is also the #1 best- selling hot sauce on Amazon and at Whole Foods Market. You can find TRUFF's variety of sauces in stores nationwide and around the world in the UK, Australia, Kuwait and South Korea.

TRUFF is made in Southern California and is Gluten-Free and non-GMO. Visit www.TRUFF.com for more information and recipes.

ABOUT WHOLE PLANET FOUNDATION

Founded in 2005, Whole Planet Foundation is a Whole Foods Market foundation that funds poverty alleviation worldwide where the company sources products.

The nonprofit's mission is to empower the world's poorest people with microcredit and the chance to create or expand a home-based business and lift themselves and their families out of poverty. As of December 2020, Whole Planet Foundation is alleviating poverty through microfinance partners in the United States and 76 other countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. To date, the nonprofit has disbursed $91 million dollars through microlending partners worldwide, funding 4.8 million microloans and over 25 million opportunities for a better life for microentrepreneurs and their family members.

SOURCE TRUFF