TRUFF'S WHITE TRUFFLE GIFT SET SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2023

News provided by

TRUFF

01 Nov, 2023, 11:02 ET

TRUFF Celebrates Fifth Time On Oprah's Coveted List Of Holiday Must-Haves

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUFF, the luxury condiment brand known for reimagining and elevating pantry staples, announced today that the brand's new White Truffle Gift Set is included in the 2023 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list, featured on OprahDaily.com and in the Winter issue of O Quarterly, on newsstands November 7. Oprah's Favorite Things is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. This year marks TRUFF's fifth appearance on the prestigious list.

Continue Reading
TRUFF White Truffle Gift Set
TRUFF White Truffle Gift Set

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, "TRUFF can do no wrong by me. I've given the Hot Sauce to a lot of people. This is TRUFF's new set: a white truffle oil and hot sauce combo pack that's (chef's kiss) so delicious."

TRUFF's White Truffle Gift Set arrives holiday ready, encompassed in a white and gold VIP box. The elevated gift set highlights the delicacy of the white truffle in two unique flavor settings: the brand's White Truffle Oil and fan favorite White Truffle Hot Sauce.

  • TRUFF White Truffle Oil infuses real white winter truffles with olive oil to create a luxurious finishing oil that's bright, decadent and unmistakably luxurious.
  • TRUFF White Truffle Hot Sauce features ripe red chili peppers infused with white truffle oil and agave nectar. It is then sprinkled with coriander, resulting in a brighter but equally decadent sensation.

"With November being the height of white truffle season, we set out to create the White Truffle Gift set to highlight the most delicate and sought-after truffle on Earth," says Nick Guillen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at TRUFF. "From the luxurious nature of white truffles, to the beautiful white and gold packaging, this giftable set is perfect for those on your list who have a taste for the finer things."

This year, most gifts have been selected from inspiring small businesses, including women-owned, Black-owned and other minority-owned businesses from around the country.

TRUFF's White Truffle Gift Set will be available for purchase at TRUFF.com and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon's store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon shopping app for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.

To see the full list of items please visit https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/a45416733/oprahs-favorite-things-2023/.

ABOUT TRUFF
TRUFF's lineup of luxury pantry staples is designed to elevate the dining experience. Originally founded through a popular food and lifestyle Instagram blog called @sauce, TRUFF immediately propelled into social media virality with the release of its hot sauce in 2017. The brand quickly became the fastest growing company in the hot sauce space due to its distinctive flavor profile, pristine bottle, Truffle Inspired cap, and of course the coveted Instagram account @sauce that makes tagging a no-brainer. Taking inspiration from the flagship black truffle experience, TRUFF has expanded its family of products to include other popular favorites like Pasta Sauce, Mayonnaise, Truffle Oil and Truffle Salt. You can find TRUFF's variety of products in stores nationwide and around the world in the UK, Australia, Kuwait, and South Korea. TRUFF is gluten-free and non-GMO. Visit www.TRUFF.com for more information and recipes.

PR Contact: Michelle Gabe
[email protected]

SOURCE TRUFF

