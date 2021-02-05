TRUFF Takes On America's Most Popular Condiment With The Launch of TRUFF Mayonnaise

"We are lucky to have cultivated a strong community on social media where our fans share fun recipes, cooking hacks and more. From the very beginning, mayonnaise has been repeatedly mentioned as an excellent pairing with TRUFF Hot Sauce," says Nick Guillen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at TRUFF. "Since our customers were already mixing TRUFF with mayonnaise to make spicy dips, spreads, and drizzles, we thought… why not give it a try ourselves and see where our flavor obsession takes us?"

TRUFF's Mayonnaise is available in two distinct varieties, Truffle Mayonnaise and Spicy Truffle Mayonnaise. The recipe boasts cage-free eggs, 100% sunflower oil and plenty of black winter truffles. Available online at TRUFF.com and exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, TRUFF's new line of mayonnaise speaks to the brand's track record of successfully putting a premium, stylized spin on consumer categories that have been historically dominated by legacy brands.

"TRUFF's existing portfolio of sauces has seen tremendous success with each launch, resulting in explosive growth at Whole Foods Market," said Christina Pearson, Global Category Manager at Whole Foods Market. "We think TRUFF's new line of mayonnaise will be no different and we are eager to watch as the brand presents its unique, elevated and flavor-packed take on America's best-selling condiment."

TRUFF immediately propelled into social media virality with the release of its truffle hot sauce in 2017. With its distinctive flavor profile and pristine bottle, TRUFF Hot Sauce quickly became the best-selling hot sauce on Amazon and at Whole Foods Market. In early 2019, the brand announced a valuation of over $25 Million. Since then, and in 2020 alone, the company had over 300% growth while expanding its retail footprint in over 5,000 stores around the world. Most recently, TRUFF successfully released TRUFF Pasta Sauce. Almost instantly, the pasta sauce sold out and amassed a significant waitlist of over 10,000 consumers.

ABOUT TRUFF

Made with an ultra-unique blend of real black truffles and red chili peppers, TRUFF's line of luxury pantry staples are designed to elevate the dining experience. Originally founded through a popular food and lifestyle Instagram blog called @sauce , TRUFF immediately propelled into social media virality with the release of its hot sauce in 2017. The brand quickly became the fastest growing company in the hot sauce space due to its distinctive flavor profile, pristine bottle, Truffle Inspired cap, and of course the coveted Instagram account @sauce that makes tagging a no-brainer. Taking inspiration from the flagship black truffle experience, TRUFF recently expanded its family of products to include other popular favorites like TRUFF Pasta Sauce and TRUFF Mayonnaise.

TRUFF has been featured on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Food Network, The Rachael Ray Show, Food & Wine and on Oprah's "Favorite Things" list two years in a row. TRUFF is also the #1 best-selling hot sauce on Amazon and at Whole Foods Market. You can find TRUFF's variety of sauces in stores nationwide and around the world in the UK, Australia, Kuwait and South Korea.

TRUFF is made in Southern California and is Gluten-Free and non-GMO. Visit www.TRUFF.com for more information and recipes.

