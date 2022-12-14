Truffle chocolate market to grow by 3.59% Y-O-Y from 2021 to 2022: Customer-centered solutions will drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truffle chocolate market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Truffle Chocolate Market 2022-2026

Vendors : 15+, Including AE Haigh Proprietary Ltd, Barry Callebaut AG, Chocolat Mathez, Cowgirl Chocolates, Delysia LLC, Ferrero International, Ganache Chocolate Australia Pty. Ltd., Hauser Chocolates, House of Knipschildt, Champlain Chocolate Co., Le Chocolat LLC, Confiserie Leonidas SA, Lindt and Sprungli AG, Lolli and Pops Inc., MarieBelle, Mondelez International Inc., Neuhaus NV, Purdys Chocolatier, Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland , The Secret Truffletier, and Yildiz Holding AS among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Boxed assortments-based truffle chocolate and Seasonal-based truffle chocolate) and Geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Europe will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The truffle chocolate market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.22 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.17% according to Technavio.

Truffle chocolate market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Truffle chocolate market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Barry Callebaut AG: The company offers truffle chocolate such as organic milk chocolate.

The company offers truffle chocolate such as organic milk chocolate. Cowgirl Chocolates: The company provides truffle chocolate such as the plain macaroon chocolate truffle.

The company provides truffle chocolate such as the plain macaroon chocolate truffle. Hauser Chocolates: The company offers truffle chocolate such as Ferrero rocher chocolate.

Global Truffle Chocolate Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

The increasing number of new product launches

The growing influence of online retailing

Growing demand for seasonal-based truffle chocolates as gifts

KEY challenges:

Distribution challenges

Unstable cocoa prices and declining consumption

Growing demand and popularity for substitute products

The truffle chocolate market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

What are the key data covered in this Truffle Chocolate Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the truffle chocolate market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the truffle chocolate market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the truffle chocolate industry across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of truffle chocolate market vendors

Related Reports:

Instant Soup Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The instant soup market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,880.38 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (dry and liquid), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Sweet Spreads Market by Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The sweet spreads market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.42% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,184.41 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (nuts and seed-based spreads, jams jellies and preserves, honey, and chocolate spreads), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Truffle Chocolate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 133 Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.59 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key countries US, Japan, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AE Haigh Proprietary Ltd, Barry Callebaut AG, Chocolat Mathez, Cowgirl Chocolates, Delysia LLC, Ferrero International, Ganache Chocolate Australia Pty. Ltd., Hauser Chocolates, House of Knipschildt, Champlain Chocolate Co., Le Chocolat LLC, Confiserie Leonidas SA, Lindt and Sprungli AG, Lolli and Pops Inc., MarieBelle, Mondelez International Inc., Neuhaus NV, Purdys Chocolatier, Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland, The Secret Truffletier, and Yildiz Holding AS Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Boxed assortments-based truffle chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Boxed assortments-based truffle chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Boxed assortments-based truffle chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Boxed assortments-based truffle chocolate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Boxed assortments-based truffle chocolate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Seasonal-based truffle chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Seasonal-based truffle chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Seasonal-based truffle chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Seasonal-based truffle chocolate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Seasonal-based truffle chocolate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Barry Callebaut AG

Exhibit 89: Barry Callebaut AG - Overview



Exhibit 90: Barry Callebaut AG - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Barry Callebaut AG - Key news



Exhibit 92: Barry Callebaut AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Barry Callebaut AG - Segment focus

10.4 Chocolat Mathez

Exhibit 94: Chocolat Mathez - Overview



Exhibit 95: Chocolat Mathez - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Chocolat Mathez - Key offerings

10.5 Ferrero International

Exhibit 97: Ferrero International - Overview



Exhibit 98: Ferrero International - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Ferrero International - Key offerings

10.6 Lindt and Sprungli AG

Exhibit 100: Lindt and Sprungli AG - Overview



Exhibit 101: Lindt and Sprungli AG - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Lindt and Sprungli AG - Key news



Exhibit 103: Lindt and Sprungli AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Lindt and Sprungli AG - Segment focus

10.7 Mondelez International Inc.

Exhibit 105: Mondelez International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Mondelez International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Mondelez International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Mondelez International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Mondelez International Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Neuhaus NV

Exhibit 110: Neuhaus NV - Overview



Exhibit 111: Neuhaus NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Neuhaus NV - Key offerings

10.9 Purdys Chocolatier

Exhibit 113: Purdys Chocolatier - Overview



Exhibit 114: Purdys Chocolatier - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Purdys Chocolatier - Key offerings

10.10 Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland

Exhibit 116: Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland - Overview

Exhibit 117: Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland - Product / Service

Exhibit 118: Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland - Key offerings

10.11 The Secret Truffletier

Exhibit 119: The Secret Truffletier - Overview



Exhibit 120: The Secret Truffletier - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: The Secret Truffletier - Key offerings

10.12 Yildiz Holding AS

Exhibit 122: Yildiz Holding AS - Overview



Exhibit 123: Yildiz Holding AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Yildiz Holding AS - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio