New report highlights top metropolitan areas vulnerable to pest infestations this spring and summer, with Los Angeles taking the spotlight for the second year in a row

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the weather warms and pest concerns rise across the U.S., TruGreen, the nation's leading lawn care provider, whose services include pest control, has released its annual list of America's buggiest cities.

In a meta-study, compiled from data gathered from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023, TruGreen ranked the top 20 metropolitan areas most impacted by mosquitoes, fleas, and ticks. Based on the findings, Los Angeles continues to have the highest prevalence of these pests for the second year in a row.

TruGreen Announces 2024 List of Top 20 U.S. Buggiest Cities

Los Angeles, CA San Antonio, TX Fresno - Visalia, CA Jacksonville, FL Oklahoma City, OK Grand Rapids - Kalamazoo - Battle Creek, MI Memphis, TN Louisville, KY Bakersfield, CA Tulsa, OK Birmingham, AL Mobile AL-Pensacola (Ft. Walton Beach ), FL Knoxville, TN New Orleans, LA Little Rock - Pine Bluff, AR Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale- Rogers, AR Columbia, SC Baton Rouge, LA Flint - Saginaw - Bay City, MI Charleston, SC

"A recent survey found that 38% of homeowners report pest invasion issues during the spring and summer, and with recent weather patterns across the U.S. being erratic, it's no surprise that we anticipate another buggy season ahead," says Brian Feldman, Senior Director of Operations at TruGreen. "Pests like mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas are attracted to and thrive in warm, damp conditions, so it's essential to put preventative measures in place now – particularly for the people living in the top 20 identified cities."

When it comes to pests, it's best to call a professional. With over 50 years of experience, TruGreen can help manage seasonal invaders by tailoring a pest control plan to homeowners' specific needs. This grants families peace of mind to fully savor their outdoor spaces at the best price, backed by TruGreen's Price Match Guarantee.

TruGreen offers a suite of services to prevent and control pests:

Mosquito Defense ® and Outdoor Nuisance Pest Control programs provide a comprehensive approach, focusing on both prevention and population control to protect against unwanted pests in outdoor spaces.

and programs provide a comprehensive approach, focusing on both prevention and population control to protect against unwanted pests in outdoor spaces. Perimeter Pest Control program targets other unwanted bugs and insects — such as ants, stink bugs, spiders, and cockroaches, among others — and reduces their ability to become a problem inside the home.

For more information about TruGreen, visit TruGreen.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and X.

About TruGreen

Founded in 1973, TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care provider, providing lawn, tree and shrub and pest services focused on exceeding its customers' needs. The company operates more than 290 locations across the United States and Canada, with more than 14,000 employees. TruGreen is the partner with the local, tailored solutions and science-driven expertise needed to help each outdoor living space look and feel its very best. For 50 years, TruGreen has stayed committed to making its customers' outdoor living space a place they can be proud of. For more information about TruGreen, visit TruGreen.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and X.

SOURCE TruGreen