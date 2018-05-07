TruGreen Announces First List of Top U.S. Cities Bothered by Ticks

Based on TruGreen sales and service data, customers in these cities are most bothered by ticks in the U.S.:

Chicago, IL Hartford, CT Boston, MA New Monmouth, NJ Washington, DC Rapid City, SD Boise, ID Dayton, OH Pittsburgh, PA St. Louis, MO

"Many people believe that ticks do not survive the winter, but ticks are extremely resilient and seek shelter in decaying foliage until temperatures rise," said John Bell, board certified entomologist and TruGreen regional technical manager. "As people head out into their yards to enjoy life outside this spring, we know protecting family and friends from disease-carrying insects is a priority. Our TruShieldSM service targets ticks where they live and kills the immature larvae and nymph stages and adults to reduce the number of ticks in your yard."

Consumers can help protect themselves and their families from ticks regardless of their geography by:

Keeping grass no more than three inches high, trimming shrubs and other lawn vegetation, and moving decaying brush to reduce tick hiding places.

Wearing long pants tucked into high socks to help reduce points of entry for ticks when spending time in or near high vegetation.

Using a DEET-based insect repellant, especially on your ankles, wrists and neck.

Outfitting your pets with flea and tick collars to help decrease ticks over time and reduce ticks in the home.

Considering the suggestion of the Centers for Disease Control and use a professional lawn care company to help reduce your exposure to the threat of ticks2.

For more information on how to protect yourself from ticks while enjoying time outside, visit www.trugreen.com.

Report Methodology

The list of cities most bothered by ticks was developed by TruGreen based on an analysis of customer sales and service data from January 2017 to December 2017.

About TruGreen

Memphis, Tennessee-based TruGreen is the nation's largest lawn care company, serving more than 2.3 million residential and commercial customers across the United States with lawn, tree and shrub care. The company also offers TruGreen Mosquito Defense to help homeowners combat mosquitoes and help protect their families. TruGreen believes more life should be lived outside and is committed to providing a beautiful lawn to serve as the foundation for outside experiences and lifelong memories. As the leader in the professional lawn care industry, TruGreen helps define responsible lawn care practices, conducts industry-leading education and training for our people, pioneers new application technologies and educates our customers on proper mowing and wise-use watering techniques. Today, there are approximately 260 TruGreen lawn care branches in the United States and Canada, plus about 35 franchise locations. Go to http://www.TruGreen.com or http://www.facebook.com/TruGreen for more information about TruGreen.

1 "Lyme and other tickborne diseases." Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, April 12, 2018. https://www.cdc.gov/media/dpk/diseases-and-conditions/lyme-disease/index.html

2 "Stop Ticks." Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, June 19, 2017. https://www.cdc.gov/features/stopticks/index.html

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trugreen-announces-first-list-of-top-us-cities-bothered-by-ticks-300642900.html

SOURCE TruGreen