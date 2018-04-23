TruGreen Announces List of Top 10 Cities Bothered by Mosquitoes

Atlanta, GA Chicago, IL Dallas / Ft. Worth, Texas Boston, MA Trenton, NJ Detroit, MI Ft. Lauderdale, FL Washington, DC Tampa, FL Nashville, TN

"This year we specifically examined mosquitoes because beyond being a nuisance they also carry diseases that make them a health concern," said John Bell, board certified entomologist and TruGreen regional technical manager. "As the summer approaches, more families are enjoying time outside, and TruGreen knows protecting your family and friends from biting insects is a priority. Our Mosquito Defense service targets mosquitoes where they live, eradicating them from your yard in 24 hours."

No matter where you live, you can minimize mosquitoes in your yard by:

Removing or regularly replacing standing water that accumulates in things like buckets and birdbaths where mosquitoes lay their eggs.

Making sure your yard is free from piles of twigs, branches and leaves which provide harborage for mosquitoes.

Keeping your lawn well mowed and other vegetation trimmed to eliminate cool spots where mosquitoes prefer to hang out.

Taking the necessary precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and considering hiring a professional lawn care company to kill mosquitoes where they rest – in trees, shrubs, mulched areas and all types of ground cover.

Report Methodology

The list of cities most bothered by mosquitoes was developed by TruGreen based on an analysis of customer sales data from January 2017 to December 2017.

About TruGreen

Memphis, Tennessee-based TruGreen is the nation's largest lawn care company, serving more than 2.3 million residential and commercial customers across the United States with lawn, tree and shrub care.

