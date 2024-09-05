TruGreen Appoints Alyssa Puketza as New Chief Marketing Officer

TruGreen

Sep 05, 2024, 16:00 ET

Previous Vice President, Digital Marketing & Communications Promoted to Executive Leader

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruGreen, the nation's leading lawn care provider, today publicly announces the appointment of Alyssa Puketza as Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. As part of the company's executive team, she will be responsible for all marketing efforts, including but not limited to brand management, partnerships, campaign programs, market research and advertising.

Prior to this promotion, Puketza was serving as Vice President, Digital Marketing & Communications at TruGreen. Since joining the organization in October 2023, she has built a top-tier marketing team, pioneered a digital transformation initiative, executed the development of a new external website, and launched a fresh brand look and messaging strategy for TruGreen.

Puketza has over a decade of experience in the strategic marketing field. Before TruGreen, she served as Head of Performance Marketing at Culligan International where she emphasized her skills in e-commerce, website-user experience, and marketing strategies with data-driven results. Earlier in her career, she also held leadership roles at Timberlane and Proscape Technologies. With an extensive background and recent experience at TruGreen, she offers a balance of deep knowledge and innovative ideas, ensuring a forward-thinking approach that will drive continued success and growth. 

"From the beginning of her TruGreen career, Alyssa has been instrumental across all aspects of marketing, making significant contributions that have paved the way for this well-deserved promotion," said Kurt Kane, President and CEO of TruGreen. "Her proven track record is a testament to the ongoing success of our marketing team. With her enhanced leadership, we are confident that, as 'One Team Together,' we will continue to elevate our brand's presence and deepen our engagement with our customers."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Puketza will oversee all marketing initiatives including TruGreen's PGA partnership, field marketing, digital presence, and customer communications.

For more information about TruGreen, visit TruGreen.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and X.

About TruGreen
Founded in 1973, TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care provider, providing lawn, tree and shrub and pest services focused on exceeding its customers' needs. The company operates more than 290 locations across the United States and Canada, with more than 14,000 employees. TruGreen is the partner with the local, tailored solutions and science-driven expertise needed to help each outdoor living space look and feel its very best. For 50 years, TruGreen has stayed committed to making its customers' outdoor living space a place they can be proud of. For more information about TruGreen, visit TruGreen.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and X.

SOURCE TruGreen

