Belknap will provide strategic guidance and HR leadership to fuel the organization's associate engagement and subsequently, customer experience

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruGreen, the nation's leading lawn care provider, today announces the appointment of Christine Belknap as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective July 15. In this role, she will spearhead the organization's strategic human resources initiatives including talent management, leadership development, recruitment and retention, and associate engagement. She will directly report to President and CEO, Kurt Kane.

TruGreen Appoints Christine Belknap as New Chief Human Resources Officer

Belknap joins TruGreen's executive leadership team with a career spanning more than two and a half decades across a broad spectrum of HR disciplines. She most recently served as Vice President of Talent, Leadership Development, and DEI for the Nashville-based retailer, Tractor Supply Company. Earlier in her career, she honed her skills at Ernst & Young, where she was recognized for her team development and coaching initiatives. She then spent nearly ten years at a leading global payments firm, NCR Corporation, resulting in a series of promotions and ultimately elevating her to Head of Talent Management. With a proven track record of talent development, she brings both discipline and industry expertise to TruGreen focusing on people, culture and engagement.

"Christine embodies a combination of a passion for people and a results-driven mindset – two critical attributes to the success of a Chief Human Resources Officer," said Kurt Kane, President and CEO of TruGreen. "Her ability to build positive relationships and develop comprehensive HR strategies for associate development will enable us to further grow our bench of talent, supporting our mission of serving our customers with a superior experience. At TruGreen, every team member plays a role in our growth, and Christine will further help us be 'One Team Together' for each other and our customers."

As Chief Human Resources Officer, Belknap will oversee all human resources initiatives at TruGreen, including development and implementation of strategies across compensation, benefits, recruitment, talent management, training, and associate development.

She succeeds Larry Costello, who served as an interim CHRO throughout TruGreen's talent search, and whose guidance has been invaluable to the executive leadership team.

Belknap holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University, with a dual concentration in marketing and international business, complemented by a graduate certificate in human resource development from the University of Georgia.

About TruGreen

Founded in 1973, TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care provider, providing lawn, tree and shrub and pest services focused on exceeding its customers' needs. The company operates more than 290 locations across the United States and Canada, with more than 14,000 employees. TruGreen is the partner with the local, tailored solutions and science-driven expertise needed to help each outdoor living space look and feel its very best. For 50 years, TruGreen has stayed committed to making its customers' outdoor living space a place they can be proud of. For more information about TruGreen, visit TruGreen.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and X.

