TruGreen Appoints Rebecca Schoepfer as New Chief Human Resources Officer

Schoepfer brings over two decades of experience in human resources and talent management with Fortune 500 companies, most recently serving as SVP, Talent & Organizational Effectiveness at Nationwide Insurance. She has extensive technical, managerial, and operational experience across industries including hospitality, pharmaceutical, and government agencies. Through an innovative approach, Schoepfer excels in developing unique, tailored strategies rooted in industry expertise and best practices to align with a business' specific needs and exceed its goals. In addition, she has a proven record of recognizing strong talent to elevate organizations.

"Rebecca's passion and expertise in creating new, innovative strategies centered around associate development will help support our organizational growth as we serve our customers nationwide, further solidifying TruGreen's position as an industry leader," said John Cowles, president and CEO of TruGreen. "Our associates are critical to fulfilling our mission, and I'm confident that with Rebecca's exceptional skill in attracting and retaining strong employee talent, our team will be able to continue to best serve our customers and help them live life outside."

As Chief Human Resources Officer, Schoepfer will be responsible for TruGreen's overall strategic human resources initiatives, including establishing and implementing various policies such as compensation, benefits, recruiting, talent management, learning and training, and employee communication.

Schoepfer holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Michigan, as well as a Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from The George Washington University. She also holds a SPHR certificate from the Society for Human Resource Management.

