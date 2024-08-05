TruGreen Associates Receive Green Industry Pros' 2024 Women in the Green Industry Award for Third Consecutive Year

Women in the Green Industry Award recipients are chosen by Green Industry Pros' editorial team, who take nominees' leadership skills, initiatives, achievements, and mentorship into consideration when selecting winners. As part of the 2024 criteria, Green Industry Pros divided the award into three categories, including Up and Comer, Unsung Hero, and Seasoned Pro; a TruGreen associate won in each of the categories. In addition to the following award recipients, six TruGreen associates were previously honored in 2022 and 2023, further underscoring TruGreen's excellence and leadership in the green industry.

Arianna McDougal , Service Manager at TruGreen's Pontiac, MI branch, exemplifies great leadership by overseeing 30 lawn specialists, and manages their training and commercial planning. She oversaw the implementation of the Bright Training Program in her branch, which combines mentorship and in-field coaching, significantly increasing employee retention. Her genuine love of people and teamwork makes her a natural leader, and she continues to find ways to grow, learn, and share her knowledge. Arianna has been honored with the Up and Comer Award, recognizing female professionals under 35 who have made a remarkable positive impact in the industry.

Dana Nichols, Senior Service Manager at TruGreen's Rochester Hills, MI branch, is a dedicated and adaptable leader. As her branch's safety coordinator, Dana ensures everyone is actively involved in the safety committee she leads. Her strong advocacy for safety earned her branch the company's Safety Heroes Award. Dana has mentored women in the past who have advanced into management roles and continues to support anyone eager to learn and grow. Recognized as a 2024 Seasoned Pro, Dana is honored for over 20 years of significant contributions to the industry and for her efforts in promoting other women in the green industry.

Karen Nicholson, Strategic Account Specialist at TruGreen's Norcross North, GA branch, oversees customer service for large national commercial customers, inspiring excellence in the industry through innovative problem-solving and seamless collaboration. She creates playbooks to streamline client relationships and has established a digital recommendation board to enhance internal appreciation and teamwork. Karen believes that knowledge isn't powerful unless it is passed on and is deeply committed to passing on her knowledge through mentorship. She intentionally makes herself available to listen and understand, empower, and support her employees wholeheartedly. Green Industry Pros has named Karen an Unsung Hero of 2024, recognizing those who roll up their sleeves every day to further their respective organization's mission.

"Strong, communicative, and supportive leadership is of utmost importance when it comes to ensuring our associates are trusted lawn care partners and are equipped to provide the highest quality services so our customers can live life outside," said Bill Hausbeck, Senior Vice President of Production at TruGreen. "As a company in a male-dominated industry, we understand the significance of celebrating the women who have worked tirelessly to further our goals and empower others within the organization. Congratulations to Arianna, Dana, and Karen for this incredible achievement! TruGreen is honored to have female leaders whose unwavering commitment to excellence helps advance our team and support women in the green industry."

