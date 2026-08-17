TruGrid and RE+ Partner on Exclusive Attendee Guide Ahead of RE+ 26

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the renewable energy industry prepares for one of its largest annual gatherings, TruGrid has partnered with RE+ to publish an exclusive insider guide designed to help attendees make the most of this year's conference in Las Vegas.

The blog, RE+ 26 Survival Guide: What Every Attendee Needs to Know Before Heading to Las Vegas, features an interview between TruGrid Senior Director of Marketing Amy Norstedt and RE+ Vice President of Marketing Danielle Danko. Together, they discuss the biggest changes attendees can expect this year, including RE+'s permanent move to November, the return to the Las Vegas Convention Center, how Formula 1 race week will impact travel, new networking opportunities, transportation options, and planning resources available before arriving.

"RE+ is the premier gathering for the renewable energy industry, and this year brings several significant changes that attendees should prepare for," said Danielle Danko, Vice President of Marketing at RE+. "We wanted to create a resource with TruGrid that answers the questions everyone is asking before they arrive."

Among the topics covered in the guide are:

Why RE+ has moved from September to November

Benefits of the event returning to the Las Vegas Convention Center

What attendees should know about Formula 1 race week

Changes to education sessions and expo hall scheduling

Changes to the Block Party and networking opportunities

Transportation tips, including the Vegas Loop and Monorail

Planning tools that can help attendees maximize their time on site

As one of the conference's largest sponsors, TruGrid will have team members throughout RE+ meeting with developers, owners, investors, and industry partners to discuss their engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for utility-scale battery energy storage system and solar projects.

"The best partnerships begin with meaningful conversations," said Amy Norstedt, Senior Director of Marketing at TruGrid. "We're excited to provide RE+ attendees with a resource that helps them navigate this year's event while creating opportunities to connect with our team. With a 0.00 total recordable incident rate (TRIR) throughout 2025 and year-to-date in 2026, TruGrid remains committed to delivering projects with the highest standards of safety, quality execution, and reliability."

To read the complete RE+ 26 Survival Guide, visit the TruGrid blog.

Attendees interested in scheduling a meeting with the TruGrid team during RE+ or before the conference begins can email [email protected].

About TruGrid

TruGrid is a premier utility-scale engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor specializing in battery energy storage systems (BESS) and solar technology. Its mission is to connect customers and communities with reliable and valuable utility-scale clean energy projects. Based in Houston, Texas, TruGrid is at the forefront of North America's energy transition, offering solutions that ensure the most profitable projects for customers. Proudly owned by Hull Street Energy, TruGrid is dedicated to advancing sustainability and leading the energy industry with a focus on excellence, safety, and reliability.

Contact

Amy Norstedt

Senior Director of Marketing

TruGrid

[email protected]

SOURCE TruGrid