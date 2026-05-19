Strategic EOR Selection Emerges as Critical Advantage in Clean Energy Project Execution

TruGrid's latest insights highlight how strategic EOR evaluation can improve collaboration, constructability, and project reliability in energy storage and solar projects.

HOUSTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruGrid, a leading energy storage and solar company that provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services, has released new insights outlining four key factors that define high-performing engineers of record (EOR).

As project complexity increases across the clean energy sector, TruGrid emphasizes in the blog that EOR selection is a critical risk management decision. It's not just a procurement step, it directly impacts cost, schedule, and project performance.

"Many project delays trace back to early design decisions and gaps in evaluation during EOR selection," says TruGrid Vice President of Engineering Chris Lomibao. "The difference comes down to asking the right questions before execution begins."

Four Key Factors in EOR Selection

1. Elevated BESS expertise

EORs must demonstrate deep knowledge of evolving codes, OEM requirements, and commissioning complexities, particularly around protection schemes and thermal systems.

2. Strong collaboration practices

Clear communication, disciplined document control, and timely request for information responses across stakeholders are essential to protecting project schedules.

3. Constructability awareness

Top EORs design with field execution in mind, accounting for vendor variability and real-world buildability.

4. Early engagement in project lifecycle

Selecting an EOR before key procurement and interconnection decisions helps reduce downstream risk and rework.

When EOR selection is done with discipline, projects benefit from cleaner designs, fewer late-stage changes, smoother utility coordination, and improved performance confidence for owners, lenders, and offtakers.

To learn key facets on how developers, owners, and EPCs can make the right decisions when selecting an EOR, read the full blog or email [email protected].

About TruGrid

TruGrid is a premier utility-scale engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor specializing in battery energy storage systems (BESS) and solar technology. Its mission is to connect customers and communities with reliable and valuable utility-scale clean energy projects. Based in Houston, Texas, TruGrid is at the forefront of North America's energy transition, offering solutions that ensure the most profitable projects for customers. Proudly owned by Hull Street Energy, TruGrid is dedicated to advancing sustainability and leading the energy industry with a focus on excellence, safety, and reliability.

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SOURCE TruGrid