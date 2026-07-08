Energy Procurement Is More Important Than Ever: TruGrid Releases New Article on How Sourcing Decisions Impact Project Bankability

HOUSTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruGrid, a leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) provider for utility-scale battery energy storage and solar projects, has released a new article examining why procurement has become one of the most important drivers of project success in today's evolving clean energy market.

The article, Why Procurement Is No Longer Just About Price & How It Impacts Bankability, explores how procurement has evolved beyond simply purchasing equipment at the lowest cost. As tariffs, foreign entity of concern (FEOC) requirements, domestic content incentives, and supply chain constraints continue to reshape the industry, procurement decisions now directly influence financing, project schedules, compliance, and long-term project risk.

The article highlights:

How procurement decisions now directly influence project bankability and lender confidence.

How developers are balancing tariffs, FEOC requirements, domestic content goals, and equipment lead times that can range from 32 weeks for some battery systems to 120–135 weeks for critical electrical equipment.

Why evaluating total project value, not just purchase price, is essential for long-term project success.

Best practices developers can implement to reduce risk and make better procurement decisions early in project development.

"Every sourcing decision affects financing, compliance, scheduling, and overall project risk," said TJ Smith, Vice President of Procurement at TruGrid. "Developers who engage procurement early have more flexibility, greater visibility into market conditions, and ultimately position their projects for stronger financial outcomes."

The article also examines current market conditions affecting utility-scale battery energy storage projects, including extended lead times for transformers, switchgear, and other critical electrical equipment, while highlighting the expected expansion of domestic manufacturing capacity over the coming years.

About TruGrid

TruGrid is a premier utility-scale engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor specializing in battery energy storage systems (BESS) and solar technology. Its mission is to connect customers and communities with reliable and valuable utility-scale clean energy projects. Based in Houston, Texas, TruGrid is at the forefront of North America's energy transition, offering solutions that ensure the most profitable projects for customers. Proudly owned by Hull Street Energy, TruGrid is dedicated to advancing sustainability and leading the energy industry with a focus on excellence, safety, and reliability.

Amy Norstedt

Senior Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE TruGrid