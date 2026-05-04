TruHeight Expands High School Basketball NIL Program, Launches 2026 Team TruHeight Tryout Series

Wellness brand takes contrarian stance: no college NIL deals, full focus on high school athletes and the families behind them

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruHeight, one of the fastest-growing children's and teen wellness brands in the U.S., today announced the expansion of its high school basketball NIL program and the kickoff of its 2026 Team TruHeight tryout series, with events planned in eight U.S. cities including Las Vegas, Denver, Phoenix, and San Diego.

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The announcement comes as more than 40 states now permit some form of high school NIL participation, fueling a surge of brand activity at the youth sports level. TruHeight has taken a deliberately different path than most consumer brands entering the space: the company does not sign college athletes, does not work with NCAA collectives, and focuses its entire NIL roster on high school basketball players and the creators who serve youth basketball audiences.

"The college NIL market has become a recruiting tool, not a brand partnership ecosystem," said Eden Stelmach, Co-Founder of TruHeight. "Our customers are families with kids between 9 and 17. The athletes who matter to them aren't on national television yet — they're a few years older than their kid, working through the same AAU tournaments and recruiting questions. That's where we belong, and that's where we're investing."

Program by the numbers:

- Active NIL roster of high school basketball athletes across the U.S.

- Team TruHeight tryouts held in four cities in 2025; eight planned for 2026

- Grassroots events run roughly 500 athletes and 10,000 tickets per season through TruHeight-sponsored programming

- 100% of athlete agreements are written, parent or guardian co-signed for minors, and FTC-compliant

The program is led on the ground by partner athletes Quincy Helsel and Grady Ferrick, who run open tryouts that scout rising high school talent for the Team TruHeight AAU roster. Athletes selected through the tryouts gain access to tournament-level competition, branded content distribution, and exposure to TruHeight's youth basketball audience — a network that has driven significant follower growth for featured players, in some cases moving them from local visibility to national reach within days.

"Getting featured by TruHeight changed the trajectory of my platform," said Liam Zeno, a current Team TruHeight roster member. "It's not just the deal. It's the audience they put you in front of and the doors that opens."

TruHeight's broader basketball ecosystem includes partnerships with established youth basketball creators — among them Iam, Grady, Quincy, Real Kinna, Sergio, Ethan Sanchezz, Jlewww5, Daily Athletes, Middy, Nelson Nueman and Ariel — and a content series called On The Line, a 1-on-1 challenge format filmed at the brand's dedicated basketball court in Las Vegas.

The company also sponsors a non-profit grassroots basketball initiative, led by creators Jlewww5 and Isaiah, that identifies top high school players across major U.S. cities.

TruHeight plans to add additional athletes to its NIL roster throughout 2026 and expand into select adjacent sports while maintaining its high school-only standard.

About TruHeight TruHeight is a children's and teen nutrition and wellness brand offering pediatrician-formulated vitamins and supplements designed to support growth, focus, sleep, and overall health. Founded by Eden Stelmach and Justin Rapoport, the company has grown into one of the fastest-scaling youth wellness brands in the U.S. and is available direct-to-consumer at truheightvitamins.com, on Amazon, and at major retailers nationwide. Learn more at truheightvitamins.com.

Media Contact:

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TruHeight

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SOURCE TruHeight