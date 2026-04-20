The #1 Pediatrician-Recommended Kids & Teens Growth Brand.

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruHeight Vitamins, the #1 pediatrician-recommended brand for children's growth and development (IQVIA ProVoice Survey), today announced that its products are now available in Target retail stores nationwide. The company's expansion into this major retailer marks a significant milestone in the brand achieving increased consumer demand and broader market validation.

The launch comes as the children's dietary supplements category continues to see strong growth. The global children's dietary supplements market was valued at over $20 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $37 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research), driven by rising parental demand for pediatrician-backed nutrition, clean-label formulations, and convenient formats like gummies.

"Expanding into Target is an important step in making TruHeight more accessible to families nationwide," said Justin Rapoport, Co-CEO of TruHeight Vitamins. "We've seen strong demand from parents looking for simple, reliable ways to support their kids' nutrition, and this allows us to meet them where they already shop."

The launch marks a major milestone for TruHeight as the company expands beyond direct-to-consumer and online channels, making its products more accessible to families across the United States.

TruHeight has built its reputation by focusing on the key nutrients that support healthy growth and development during childhood and adolescence. With more than two million products sold, the brand has gained traction among both parents and healthcare professionals.

"Parents are increasingly looking for products they can trust when it comes to their children's health," said Eden Stelmach, Co-Founder of TruHeight Vitamins. "Being available in Target stores nationwide is a major step in continuing to build that trust at scale."

A Growing Retail Footprint

Following its Target launch, TruHeight plans to expand into additional national retailers in the coming months, including:

CVS Pharmacy

Whole Foods Market

The Vitamin Shoppe

These expansions reflect increasing demand for children's wellness products within mainstream retail environments. Furthermore, TruHeight continues to receive validation from the pediatrician community, earning the title as the #1 pediatrician-recommended brand for children's growth and development.

Board-Certified Pediatrician Dr. Michael Milobsky stated, "In my pediatric practice, I see many kids not getting the nutrients needed for healthy growth. Picky eating, busy schedules, and processed foods create gaps. I simplify the process by recommending only what I trust for my own children, and TruHeight is on that list every day in my clinic."

Customers continue to share positive feedback about the brand. According to CH Smith, "My son has been taking TruHeight growth and sleep gummies for 8 months. We've noticed a positive impact on his overall nutrition and wellness routine. We'll stick with TruHeight."

About TruHeight Vitamins

TruHeight Vitamins is the #1 pediatrician-recommended brand for children's growth and development, as recognized by the 2025 IQVIA ProVoice Survey. The company offers a range of products designed to support nutrition, sleep, and overall wellness for kids and teens.

Media Contact:

Kimberley Brown

678 829 9075

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SOURCE TruHeight