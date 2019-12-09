Truist Announces 2020 Earnings Conference Calls

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced plans to host conference calls to review quarterly financial results on the following dates:

Fourth-quarter 2019 – Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

at First-quarter 2020 – Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

at Second-quarter 2020 – Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

at Third-quarter 2020 – Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in information will be provided closer to each scheduled earnings conference call.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to building a better future for its clients, teammates and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist is one of the nation's largest financial services holding companies offering a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist serves approximately 10 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation