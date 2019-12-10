Truist Announces Community Banking Regional Presidents

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC), the result of the historic merger of equals between BB&T and SunTrust, announced today twenty-four regional presidents who will champion its unique Community Banking model in many of the most attractive, high-growth markets in the country.

"Our ability to leverage our unique Community Banking model with its decentralized, regional structure combined with deep industry and banking expertise immediately sets Truist apart from our larger competitors and allows us to operate on a more personal level with individual and business clients, providing them with the kind of attention they expect from a hometown bank," said David H. Weaver, Commercial Community Bank executive. "It also empowers our regional presidents with the authority, delivery and decision making they need to remain close to our clients along with highly visible and engaged leadership in our communities. Most importantly, it enables us to continue building long-term relationships of trust with our clients, based on fairness, transparency and respect."

Each regional president's team is comprised of experienced financial professionals dedicated to serving the company's diverse mix of clients, including: business banking; commercial banking; middle market banking; not-for-profit/government banking; regional commercial real estate. Truist also allows for the opportunity to combine the heritage of BB&T's Community Bank with the strength of SunTrust's strategic advisory capabilities. Regional presidents will work closely with a dedicated industry and advisory team comprised of selected experts in industry verticals, specialty products, and strategic advisory solutions to provide complex capabilities for their clients. Further, the Community Banking model allows for the regional president and their team to call on the expertise of other professionals throughout Truist, including treasury; capital markets advisory; wealth; and insurance, among others.

The following Truist teammates have been appointed as the regional president in their respective markets:

Truist Region Regional Headquarters Regional President Alabama Birmingham Burton McDonald Central Pennsylvania Lancaster Alex Brame Delaware Valley & Lehigh Valley King of Prussia Travis Rhodes Central Florida Orlando Sandy Hostetter Eastern North Carolina Wilson Phil Marion Eastern Tennessee Knoxville Christian Corts Greater Washington Washington DC Evelyn Lee Houston & Central Texas Houston Bill Toomey Kentucky & Ohio Louisville Calvin Barker Maryland Baltimore Greg Farno Metrolina Charlotte Heath Campbell Mid-West Tennessee Nashville Johnny Moore North Florida Jacksonville Scott Keith Northern Georgia Atlanta Jenna Kelly North Texas Dallas Julia Harman South Carolina Columbia Michael R. Brenan South Florida Ft Lauderdale Tony Coley Southern Georgia Savannah David Torris Triad Winston Salem Cantey Alexander Triangle Raleigh Gray Reed Virginia - East Richmond Dan O'Neill Virginia - West Roanoke David Camden West Florida Tampa Jim Daly West Virginia Charleston Bobby Blakley

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to building a better future for its clients, teammates and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist is one of the nation's largest financial services holding companies offering a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist serves approximately 10 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation