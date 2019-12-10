Truist Announces Community Banking Regional Presidents

Leaders to serve local markets offering specialized expertise for key client segments and industries

Truist Financial Corporation

Dec 10, 2019, 10:00 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC), the result of the historic merger of equals between BB&T and SunTrust, announced today twenty-four regional presidents who will champion its unique Community Banking model in many of the most attractive, high-growth markets in the country.

"Our ability to leverage our unique Community Banking model with its decentralized, regional structure combined with deep industry and banking expertise immediately sets Truist apart from our larger competitors and allows us to operate on a more personal level with individual and business clients, providing them with the kind of attention they expect from a hometown bank," said David H. Weaver, Commercial Community Bank executive. "It also empowers our regional presidents with the authority, delivery and decision making they need to remain close to our clients along with highly visible and engaged leadership in our communities. Most importantly, it enables us to continue building long-term relationships of trust with our clients, based on fairness, transparency and respect."

Each regional president's team is comprised of experienced financial professionals dedicated to serving the company's diverse mix of clients, including: business banking; commercial banking; middle market banking; not-for-profit/government banking; regional commercial real estate. Truist also allows for the opportunity to combine the heritage of BB&T's Community Bank with the strength of SunTrust's strategic advisory capabilities. Regional presidents will work closely with a dedicated industry and advisory team comprised of selected experts in industry verticals, specialty products, and strategic advisory solutions to provide complex capabilities for their clients. Further, the Community Banking model allows for the regional president and their team to call on the expertise of other professionals throughout Truist, including treasury; capital markets advisory; wealth; and insurance, among others.

The following Truist teammates have been appointed as the regional president in their respective markets:

Truist Region

Regional Headquarters

Regional President

Alabama

Birmingham

Burton McDonald

Central Pennsylvania

Lancaster

Alex Brame

Delaware Valley & Lehigh Valley

King of Prussia

Travis Rhodes

Central Florida

Orlando

Sandy Hostetter

Eastern North Carolina

Wilson

Phil Marion

Eastern Tennessee

Knoxville

Christian Corts

Greater Washington

Washington DC

Evelyn Lee

Houston & Central Texas

Houston

Bill Toomey

Kentucky & Ohio

Louisville

Calvin Barker

Maryland

Baltimore

Greg Farno

Metrolina

Charlotte

Heath Campbell

Mid-West Tennessee

Nashville

Johnny Moore

North Florida

Jacksonville

Scott Keith

Northern Georgia

Atlanta

Jenna Kelly

North Texas

Dallas

Julia Harman

South Carolina

Columbia

Michael R. Brenan

South Florida

Ft Lauderdale

Tony Coley

Southern Georgia

Savannah

David Torris

Triad

Winston Salem

Cantey Alexander

Triangle

Raleigh

Gray Reed

Virginia - East

Richmond

Dan O'Neill

Virginia - West

Roanoke

David Camden

West Florida

Tampa

Jim Daly

West Virginia

Charleston

Bobby Blakley

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to building a better future for its clients, teammates and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist is one of the nation's largest financial services holding companies offering a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist serves approximately 10 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. Learn more at Truist.com.

