Truist Bank announces redemption of senior bank notes due August 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Bank today announced it will redeem all $500,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its 3.502% fixed-to-floating rate senior bank notes due Aug. 2, 2022 (CUSIP 86787EAX5) and all $300,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its floating rate senior bank notes due Aug. 2, 2022 (CUSIP 86787EAW7) on the redemption date of Aug. 2, 2021.

The redemption price for each series of senior bank notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Interest on each series of senior bank notes will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.

Payment of the redemption price for the notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $522 billion as of June 30, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

Related Links

https://www.truist.com/

