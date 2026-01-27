Truist declares common and preferred stock dividends

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on March 2, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 13, 2026.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock Dividend per

Share Dividend per

Depositary

Share Record Date Payment Date Series I Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832Q810) $1,141.24364(1) $0.28531(1) Feb. 13 Mar. 16 Series J Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 86800XAA6) $1,170.31308(1) $11.70313(1) Feb. 13 (2) Mar. 16 Series N Fixed Rate Reset

Non-Cumulative Perpetual

Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAD1) $833.625 $33.345 Feb. 13 Mar. 2(3) Series O Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832Q745) $328.125 $0.328125 Feb. 13 Mar. 2 Series Q Fixed Rate Reset

Non-Cumulative Perpetual

Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAF6) $637.50 $25.50 Feb. 13 Mar. 2(3) Series R Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832Q695) $296.875 $0.296875 Feb. 13 Mar. 2



Notes: (1) In the table, dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I and Series J are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader. (2) In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be February 28, 2026. (3) Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series N and Series Q are declared and paid semiannually.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $548 billion as of December 31, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

