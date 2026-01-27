Truist declares common and preferred stock dividends

News provided byTruist Financial Corporation
Jan 27, 2026, 14:18 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on March 2, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 13, 2026.
The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:
|
Series of Preferred Stock
|
Dividend per
|
Dividend per
|
Record
Date
|
Payment
Date
|
Series I Non-Cumulative
|
$1,141.24364(1)
|
$0.28531(1)
|
Feb. 13
|
Mar. 16
|
Series J Non-Cumulative
|
$1,170.31308(1)
|
$11.70313(1)
|
Feb. 13 (2)
|
Mar. 16
|
Series N Fixed Rate Reset
(CUSIP 89832QAD1)
|
$833.625
|
$33.345
|
Feb. 13
|
Mar. 2(3)
|
Series O Non-Cumulative
|
$328.125
|
$0.328125
|
Feb. 13
|
Mar. 2
|
Series Q Fixed Rate Reset
(CUSIP 89832QAF6)
|
$637.50
|
$25.50
|
Feb. 13
|
Mar. 2(3)
|
Series R Non-Cumulative
|
$296.875
|
$0.296875
|
Feb. 13
|
Mar. 2
|
Notes:
|
(1)
|
In the table, dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I and Series J are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader.
|
(2)
|
In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be February 28, 2026.
|
(3)
|
Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series N and Series Q are declared and paid semiannually.
About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $548 billion as of December 31, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.
SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation
