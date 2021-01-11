Truist becomes an Official Retail Bank of the NFL

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist recently announced it will be an Official Retail Bank of The National Football League (NFL). As part of Truist's and the League's longstanding partnership with Visa, Truist will obtain marketing and retail bank rights, as well as opportunities for activations with the NFL at League events and fan experiences. This sponsorship will deliver on the shared purpose of all partners to drive positive change and inspire better lives and communities for clients, customers and fans across the country.

To kick off this relationship, Truist will launch a new ad campaign ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend on Jan. 9. Produced by acclaimed director Peter Berg, the commercial explores the concept of "unlocking potential" both on and off the field. The spot—which will air across several platforms including on FOX and within programs on the NFL Network­—includes several scenes showcasing how people around the country are unlocking different areas of potential in their daily lives, whether it's playing football in the NFL or working to better their community.

"We look forward to working closely with Truist and Visa to unlock the potential of our players, fans and NFL communities both on and off the field," said Tracie Rodburg, NFL SVP, Sponsorship Management. "We are thrilled to kickoff Super Wild Card Weekend with Truist launching creative as an Official Retail Bank of the NFL."

This partnership also builds on Truist's existing relationships with NFL teams in key markets to support communities with financial education and economic empowerment.

"It's more important than ever to stand for better and strengthen our communities, which starts with working alongside well-known and respected brands that are truly making a difference," said Truist Chief Marketing Officer Vinoo Vijay. "Our partnership with the NFL enables us to live out our brand purpose in meaningful ways. In collaboration with Visa, the NFL and its teams, and our local partners, we'll focus on empowering our communities with financial knowledge and wellbeing and work to make a lasting impact over the course of this relationship."

Sports fans will see Truist branding in NFL programming starting today, as well as additional announcements on how Truist and the NFL are partnering to unlock potential during its partnership in the coming months.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $499 billion as of September 30, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

Related Links

https://www.truist.com/

