Truist debuts One View Connect pilot, enabling multi-platform ERP banking for wholesale clients

Developed in partnership with Koxa, Truist's latest embedded finance innovation delivers connected banking, intelligent automation and greater financial agility

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced the launch of Truist One View Connect, an embedded banking solution that empowers finance teams to seamlessly manage payments and cash across diverse environments, dramatically reducing complexity and unlocking new levels of efficiency. Embedded natively in leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms — including NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Workday and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central — Truist One View Connect delivers a unified, branded experience with actionable treasury workflows right where teams work.

An extension of Truist One View — the bank's flagship wholesale digital platform — Truist One View Connect pairs advanced ERP connectors and Truist's secure APIs to enable centralized administration, rapid deployment and bank-grade controls. The solution is currently in pilot with select clients and will expand in the coming months to additional clients using supported ERP systems.

Built on an API-first architecture and developed in partnership with fintech leader Koxa, Truist One View Connect goes beyond basic bank feeds to deliver in-ERP reconciliation and reporting, Real-Time Payments and approvals — helping finance teams automate processes, strengthen controls and gain instant visibility into financial operations. The result: less manual work, fewer errors and more time for strategic priorities.

"Business payments are at a turning point," said Chris Ward, Truist Head of Enterprise Payments. "With Truist One View Connect, we're delivering simplicity, speed and safety directly inside our clients' ERP platforms. This means finance teams can spend less time on manual tasks and more time making smart decisions, with greater control, efficiency and confidence in every transaction."

"Truist One View Connect is redefining what's possible in embedded finance," said Camellia George, Koxa co-founder and CTO. "Together, we're delivering a unified, multi-ERP banking experience with real-time connectivity and intelligent automation — setting a new benchmark for innovation and client impact."

What sets Truist One View Connect apart

Unified multi-ERP experience: A single, branded embedded banking solution across multiple major ERP platforms.





A single, branded embedded banking solution across multiple major ERP platforms. Beyond bank feeds: Enables actionable treasury workflows — including reconciliation and reporting, Real-Time Payments and approvals, directly within ERP platforms.





Enables actionable treasury workflows — including reconciliation and reporting, Real-Time Payments and approvals, directly within ERP platforms. API-first, real-time connectivity: Built for speed, security and scalability, leveraging Truist's robust API infrastructure.





Built for speed, security and scalability, leveraging Truist's robust API infrastructure. Proven client impact: Early pilot clients report faster onboarding, improved data accuracy, and considerable time savings — demonstrating real-world value from day one.





Early pilot clients report faster onboarding, improved data accuracy, and considerable time savings — demonstrating real-world value from day one. Purpose-driven commitment: Every feature is designed to help clients work smarter, with greater confidence and control.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

