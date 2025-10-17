Truist reports third quarter 2025 results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) reported its third quarter 2025 results today. Investors can access the live third quarter 2025 earnings call at 8 a.m. ET today by webcast or dial-in as follows:

Webcast: app.webinar.net/mdQ0gY4Vl61

app.webinar.net/mdQ0gY4Vl61 Dial-in: 1-877-883-0383, passcode 4433280

The earnings release, investor presentation, including an appendix reconciling non-GAAP disclosures, and Truist's Third Quarter 2025 Quarterly Performance Summary, which contains detailed financial schedules, are available at Truist's Investor Relations website at https://ir.truist.com/earnings . A replay of the call will be available on the website for 30 days.

