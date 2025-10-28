Truist declares common and preferred stock dividends

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on December 1, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2025.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock Dividend per

Share Dividend per

Depositary

Share Record Date Payment Date Series I Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832Q810) $1,220.77006(1) $0.30519(1) Nov 14 Dec 15 Series J Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 86800XAA6) $1,249.83950(1) $12.49840(1) Nov 14 (2) Dec 15 Series M Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAC3) $2,562.50 $25.625 Nov 14 Dec 15 (3) Series O Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832Q745) $328.125 $0.328125 Nov 14 Dec 1 Series R Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832Q695) $296.875 $0.296875 Nov 14 Dec 1





Notes:

(1) In the table, dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I and Series J are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader. (2) In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be November 30, 2025. (3) Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series M are declared and paid semiannually.

