Truist declares common and preferred stock dividends

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on December 1, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2025.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per
Share

Dividend per
Depositary
Share

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Series I Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832Q810) 

$1,220.77006(1)

$0.30519(1)

Nov 14

Dec 15

Series J Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 86800XAA6) 

$1,249.83950(1)

$12.49840(1)

Nov 14 (2)

Dec 15

Series M Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832QAC3)

$2,562.50

$25.625

Nov 14

Dec 15 (3)

Series O Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832Q745)

$328.125

$0.328125

Nov 14

Dec 1

Series R Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832Q695)

$296.875

$0.296875

Nov 14

Dec 1



Notes:


(1)

In the table, dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I and Series J are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader. 

(2)

In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be November 30, 2025.

(3)

Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series M are declared and paid semiannually.

About Truist
 Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of September 30, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

