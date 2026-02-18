Truist announces redemption of senior notes due March 2027

Feb 18, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced it will redeem all $1,250,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its fixed-to-floating rate senior notes due Mar. 2, 2027, (CUSIP 89788MAD4) on the redemption date of Mar. 2, 2026.

The redemption price for the senior notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Interest on the senior notes will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.

Payment of the redemption price for the senior notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $548 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com

