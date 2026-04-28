Truist declares common and preferred stock dividends

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Truist Financial Corporation

Apr 28, 2026, 16:15 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on June 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 8, 2026.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per
Share

Dividend per
Depositary
Share

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Series I Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832Q810)

$1,128.80950(1)

$0.28220(1)

May 8

Jun. 15

Series J Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 86800XAA6)

$1,157.87894(1)

$11.57879(1)

May 8 (2)

Jun. 15

Series M Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832QAC3)

$2,562.50

$25.625

May 8

Jun. 15(3)

Series O Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832Q745)

$328.125

$0.328125

May 8

Jun. 1

Series R Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832Q695)

$296.875

$0.296875

May 8

Jun. 1


Notes:

(1)

In the table, dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I and Series J are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader. 

(2)

In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be May 31, 2026.

(3)

Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series M are declared and paid semiannually.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $549 billion as of March 31, 2026. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

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