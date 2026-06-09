Grandbridge launches Master Servicing following ratings approval, expanding Truist's Commercial Mortgage Servicing Business

Move builds on Grandbridge's established Primary and Special Servicing Platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grandbridge Real Estate Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Truist Bank and Truist Bank's parent company, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC), today announced the launch of its Master Servicing platform. This marks a significant expansion in Grandbridge's commercial mortgage servicing capability and further strengthens Truist as a national leader in commercial real estate.

The ratings position Grandbridge among a select group of institutions with the scale and expertise to oversee complex commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transactions.

Grandbridge secured Master Servicer ratings after completing the review process with all major rating agencies, building on its established primary and special servicing operations.

The reviews confirm that Grandbridge has the controls, people, and infrastructure to manage commercial mortgage loans through the full life cycle – from origination and financing to long-term administration and servicing.

"This represents a significant expansion of our business model as we continue our journey to be a full-service provider of solutions to the commercial real estate sector," said Kathy Farrell, head of Truist Asset Finance. "Master servicing deepens how we support real estate owners across the full life cycle of their assets while ensuring the success of projects that strengthen communities and improve lives."

Grandbridge is a full-service real estate lending platform that originates, finances, and services commercial and multifamily real estate loans and portfolios nationwide.

Master servicing plays a critical role in CMBS transactions by helping provide consistent administration, reporting, cash flow oversight, and portfolio performance support across large pools of commercial mortgage loans.

"This achievement demonstrates the discipline and long-term focus that define our business," said Adam Oates, head of Grandbridge. "Earning these ratings reinforces the confidence clients and investors place in us and reflects our purpose-driven approach to serving them every day."

Grandbridge has served as a primary servicer of commercial mortgage loans for more than 30 years, currently servicing CMBS, CRE CLO, Life Company, Bridge, HUD, and Agency loans. The master servicing operation is supported by Truist's balance sheet, liquidity, technology, and risk framework, providing additional assurance to investors and counterparties as market conditions evolve.

This milestone underscores Truist's commitment to delivering best-in-class capabilities to clients across industries and its ongoing investment in its Wholesale Banking platform, which provides comprehensive solutions to commercial, corporate, institutional and high-net-worth clients.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Truist Financial Corporation, is a top 10 commercial bank with total assets of $549 billion as of March 31, 2026. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

About Grandbridge Capital

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Grandbridge Real Estate Capital LLC, a subsidiary of Truist Bank, facilitates financing for permanent commercial and multifamily real estate loans; services loan portfolios; and provides asset and portfolio management through its broad investor base that includes insurance companies, CMBS investors, pension fund advisors, commercial banks and capital markets investors. The company is a Freddie Mac Optigo® lender, a Fannie Mae DUS® lender and an approved FHA MAP lender. With a current servicing portfolio of $26.7 billion, Grandbridge maintains ratings from all five major rating agencies, and services loan portfolios and provides asset and portfolio management nationwide for all capital providers including Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, Ginnie Mae, insurance companies, banks and more than 250 securitizations.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation