Truist Declares Quarterly Stock Dividends

Truist Financial Corporation

Jan 28, 2020, 15:52 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per common share, payable on March 2, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2020.  Truist has paid a cash dividend to shareholders of its common stock every year since 1903.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share (1)

Dividend per Depositary
Share (1)

Record

Date

Payment

Date (2)

Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (CUSIP 89832Q851)

$325.00

$0.325

February 14

March 2

Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G (CUSIP 89832Q844)

$325.00

$0.325

February 14

March 2

Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H (CUSIP 89832Q836)

$351.5625

$0.3515625

February 14

March 2

Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (CUSIP 89832Q810)

$1,011.11111

$0.25278

February 14

March 16

Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J (CUSIP 86800XAA6)

$1,011.11111

$10.11111

February 14 (3)

March 16

Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series K (CUSIP 89832QAA7)

$1,454.38981

$14.54390

February 14

March 16

Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series N (CUSIP 89832QAD1)

$706.66667(4)

$28.26667 (4)

February 14

March 2

Notes:

(1)  Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I, J, K, and N are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader.

(2)  The payment date for quarterly dividends declared on Series F, G, and H and semi-annual dividends declared on Series N will be March 2, 2020, since March 1, 2020, is a Sunday.  The payment date for quarterly dividends declared on Series I, J, and K will be March 16, 2020, since March 15, 2020, is a Sunday.

(3)  In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Purchase Preferred Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be February 29, 2020.

(4)  The semi-annual dividend declared on Series N has been prorated for 212 days based on the settlement date of July 29, 2019.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to building a better future for its clients, teammates and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist is one of the nation's largest financial services holding companies offering a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist serves approximately 10 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

