Truist Declares Quarterly Stock Dividends

Series of Preferred Stock Dividend per Share (1) Dividend per Depositary

Share (1) Record Date Payment Date (2) Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (CUSIP 89832Q851) $325.00 $0.325 February 14 March 2 Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G (CUSIP 89832Q844) $325.00 $0.325 February 14 March 2 Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H (CUSIP 89832Q836) $351.5625 $0.3515625 February 14 March 2 Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (CUSIP 89832Q810) $1,011.11111 $0.25278 February 14 March 16 Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J (CUSIP 86800XAA6) $1,011.11111 $10.11111 February 14 (3) March 16 Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series K (CUSIP 89832QAA7) $1,454.38981 $14.54390 February 14 March 16 Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series N (CUSIP 89832QAD1) $706.66667(4) $28.26667 (4) February 14 March 2

Notes:

(1) Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I, J, K, and N are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader.

(2) The payment date for quarterly dividends declared on Series F, G, and H and semi-annual dividends declared on Series N will be March 2, 2020, since March 1, 2020, is a Sunday. The payment date for quarterly dividends declared on Series I, J, and K will be March 16, 2020, since March 15, 2020, is a Sunday.

(3) In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Purchase Preferred Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be February 29, 2020.

(4) The semi-annual dividend declared on Series N has been prorated for 212 days based on the settlement date of July 29, 2019.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to building a better future for its clients, teammates and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist is one of the nation's largest financial services holding companies offering a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist serves approximately 10 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

