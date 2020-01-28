Truist Declares Quarterly Stock Dividends
Jan 28, 2020, 15:52 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per common share, payable on March 2, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2020. Truist has paid a cash dividend to shareholders of its common stock every year since 1903.
The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:
|
Series of Preferred Stock
|
Dividend per Share (1)
|
Dividend per Depositary
|
Record
Date
|
Payment
Date (2)
|
Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (CUSIP 89832Q851)
|
$325.00
|
$0.325
|
February 14
|
March 2
|
Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G (CUSIP 89832Q844)
|
$325.00
|
$0.325
|
February 14
|
March 2
|
Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H (CUSIP 89832Q836)
|
$351.5625
|
$0.3515625
|
February 14
|
March 2
|
Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (CUSIP 89832Q810)
|
$1,011.11111
|
$0.25278
|
February 14
|
March 16
|
Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J (CUSIP 86800XAA6)
|
$1,011.11111
|
$10.11111
|
February 14 (3)
|
March 16
|
Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series K (CUSIP 89832QAA7)
|
$1,454.38981
|
$14.54390
|
February 14
|
March 16
|
Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series N (CUSIP 89832QAD1)
|
$706.66667(4)
|
$28.26667 (4)
|
February 14
|
March 2
Notes:
(1) Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I, J, K, and N are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader.
(2) The payment date for quarterly dividends declared on Series F, G, and H and semi-annual dividends declared on Series N will be March 2, 2020, since March 1, 2020, is a Sunday. The payment date for quarterly dividends declared on Series I, J, and K will be March 16, 2020, since March 15, 2020, is a Sunday.
(3) In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Purchase Preferred Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be February 29, 2020.
(4) The semi-annual dividend declared on Series N has been prorated for 212 days based on the settlement date of July 29, 2019.
About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to building a better future for its clients, teammates and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist is one of the nation's largest financial services holding companies offering a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist serves approximately 10 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.
SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation
Share this article