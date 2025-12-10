Truist decreases prime rate to 6.75%

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) announced a decrease in its prime lending rate to 6.75% from 7.00%, effective tomorrow, December 11, 2025.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of September 30, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

