Truist Securities strengthens Equity Research coverage in high-growth sectors

New additions enhance expertise in Biotech, Energy, Financials, Technology, and Utilities

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Securities announced today several key hires to further strengthen its Equity Research coverage across the high-growth areas of Biotechnology, Energy, Financials, Technology, and Utilities. The addition of nine seasoned professionals reinforces Truist's commitment to building top-tier talent in priority industries.

"We continue to invest in our Equity Research team to bolster our expertise, build on our client momentum, and execute against our strategic objectives," said Mary Stroth, head of Equity Sales, Trading and Research for Truist Securities. "Our new team members combined with our existing talent enable our research coverage to be highly differentiated with experienced thought leaders, making a greater impact for our institutional clients."

New Equity Research analysts joining the team include:

Richard Sunderland , Managing Director covering Utilities . Sunderland most recently spent seven years at JP Morgan as executive director of equity research covering North American Utilities. He has previously held roles as Longbow Capital Partners and Orion Consultants.

, Managing Director covering . Sunderland most recently spent seven years at JP Morgan as executive director of equity research covering North American Utilities. He has previously held roles as Longbow Capital Partners and Orion Consultants. Greg Renza , Managing Director covering Biotechnology . Renza joins from RBC Capital Markets, where he was a Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering biotech. Previously, he served in equity research roles at Jefferies and Wells Fargo Securities.

, Managing Director covering . Renza joins from RBC Capital Markets, where he was a Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering biotech. Previously, he served in equity research roles at Jefferies and Wells Fargo Securities. Matt Niknam , Managing Director covering Data Centers, Towers, and Communication Infrastructure industries. Niknam spent the last 10 years at Deutsche Bank, following a decade at Goldman Sachs.

, Managing Director covering industries. Niknam spent the last 10 years at Deutsche Bank, following a decade at Goldman Sachs. Arvind Ramnani , Managing Director covering Artificial Intelligence, Digital Platforms and IT Services . Ramnani comes from Piper Sandler, where he also led coverage of Vertical Software and Fintech . He also has held research roles at UBS and Bank of America.

, Managing Director covering . Ramnani comes from Piper Sandler, where he also led coverage of Vertical Software and . He also has held research roles at UBS and Bank of America. Gabe Daoud , Managing Director covering Oil and Gas Exploration and Production and Midstream . Prior to joining Truist, Daoud spent seven years at TD Cowen and four years at JPMorgan also covering the E&P sector.

, Managing Director covering . Prior to joining Truist, Daoud spent seven years at TD Cowen and four years at JPMorgan also covering the E&P sector. Francis DiGiovanna , Vice President covering Oil and Gas Exploration and Production and Midstream under Daoud. DiGiovanna joins from TD Cowen, where he focused on Energy and Mobility Tech. He previously held research roles with Bloomberg.

, Vice President covering under Daoud. DiGiovanna joins from TD Cowen, where he focused on Energy and Mobility Tech. He previously held research roles with Bloomberg. Arren Cyganovich, Vice President covering BDCs and Specialty Finance. Cyganovich previously held Financials roles at Citi, Evercore, and D.A. Davidson.

In addition to its research coverage, Truist Securities also has made additions to its Equity Sales and Trading team. Brian Finneran, Managing Director, has joined as Financials Sector Sales Specialist. With more than 15 years of experience in financials, Finneran previously held positions at Autonomous Bernstein, Barclays, William Blair, and KBW. Additionally, Greg Mulvaney, Director, has joined as a Consumer Trader. Mulvaney joins Truist Securities after spending 11 years at Raymond James.

"These new additions across Equity Sales, Trading, and Research provide our clients with the unique insights and high-touch service that drives alpha generation. We remain focused on creating growth opportunities for our clients while delivering on our purpose," Stroth added.

About Truist Securities

Truist Securities is the full-service corporate and investment banking arm of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC). With a rich history extending back more than 125 years, Truist Securities offers a robust capital markets and investment banking platform that includes a comprehensive array of strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and capital markets capabilities for corporate and institutional clients, including sales, trading and research services in both fixed income and equity. The firm also provides corporate finance, asset finance, risk management, liquidity, and treasury management solutions to meet clients' full spectrum of financial needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Truist Securities has offices located across the U.S. Learn more at www.truistsecurities.com.

© 2025 Truist Financial Corporation. Truist and Truist Securities are service marks of Truist Financial Corporation. All rights reserved. Truist Securities is the trade name for the corporate and investment banking services of Truist Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries. Securities and strategic advisory services are provided by Truist Securities, Inc., member FINRA and SIPC. Lending, financial risk management, and treasury management and payment services are offered by Truist Bank. Deposit products are offered by Truist Bank, Member FDIC.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation