Truist Foundation supports American Red Cross humanitarian mission through Annual Disaster Giving Program

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Red Cross is recognizing Truist Foundation, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, for supporting Red Cross Disaster Relief through the Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) with an annual grant of $1 million. Thanks to forward-thinking contributions in advance of disasters, the Red Cross is prepared to help meet the needs of people affected by disasters big and small, anytime and anywhere across the U.S.

ADGP members — along with their employees and customers — pledge financial and in-kind donations in advance of disasters, powering the Red Cross with strong infrastructure, trained volunteers, innovative technology and critical resources necessary to provide relief and support to those in crisis. These annual contributions allow the Red Cross to respond whenever and wherever disasters occur, help families during the recovery process and prepare people for future emergencies.

"We're honored to count Truist Foundation as a valued member of our Annual Disaster Giving Program," said Gail McGovern, president and CEO at the American Red Cross. "ADGP members are truly unique because their generous contributions to the Red Cross in advance of disasters allow us to prepare communities nationwide for emergencies and to respond immediately with food, shelter and care after a disaster strikes to help people in need whenever and wherever."

"Truist Foundation is committed to partnering with organizations that share our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities," said Lynette Bell, president of the Truist Foundation. "American Red Cross provides immediate support to individuals and communities when disasters strike, offering comfort and hope to help them recover. We're proud to help ensure the American Red Cross can continue this tremendous and meaningful work."

From back-to-back hurricanes to record-breaking wildfires, Red Cross volunteers have worked tirelessly this year to provide food, emergency lodging and comfort to hundreds of thousands of people in need across the country. With the generosity of ADGP members like Truist Foundation, the Red Cross had critical resources on hand — before these disasters struck — to immediately mobilize supplies, equipment and trained disaster workers where they were needed most. Advance contributions by ADGP members have also enabled the Red Cross to adapt its services to help keep everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

While large disasters like hurricanes, wildfires, floods and tornadoes typically draw national attention, each year, the Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country — the majority of which are home fires. Generous contributions from ADGP members enable the Red Cross to provide services to people in need of assistance at no cost and regardless of income.

And thanks to ADGP members, Red Cross volunteers are also in their local communities every day, conducting disaster preparedness presentations and giving people the reassurance and confidence to face crises of all kinds.

Individuals can help people affected by disasters big and small by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Donations to Disaster Relief enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-REDCROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About Truist Foundation

The Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, the foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. The Truist Foundation's grants and activities focus on leadership development, economic mobility, thriving communities and educational equity. Learn more at Truist.com/Truist-Foundation.

National Headquarters

431 18th Street NW

Washington, DC 20006

redcross.org

Media Contacts:

Public Affairs Desk

Telephone: (202) 303-5551

[email protected]

Audria Belton

[email protected]

SOURCE American Red Cross

Related Links

www.redcross.org

