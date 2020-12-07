Truist highlights commitment to Queen City in first year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help celebrate its teammates' hard work and a collective commitment to the Charlotte community, today, on the one-year anniversary of the merger of equals, Truist published its Charlotte Community Impact Report. The report, which focuses on the key areas of education, affordable housing, health care and access to capital, shares some of the ways 55,000 Truist teammates brought the company's purpose to life in support of our local communities during a challenging year.

"We're humbled and overwhelmed by the warm reception the Charlotte community has given Truist, and we're deeply committed to the success of this city, its organizations and all our neighbors," said Truist Chairman and CEO Kelly King. "In this extremely challenging year, too many people—including some in our own Truist family—are hurting. But I'm proud of our teammates' numerous and significant accomplishments as they lifted each other up, served our clients and supported our communities. Our Truist teammates have come together as 'One Team' to live out our purpose and demonstrate our value of caring, and they're the reason Truist stands for better and always will."

"Whether it was stepping up as one of the most active Paycheck Protection Program lenders in the state, providing $7 million in charitable investments to local nonprofits, volunteering for causes close to our teammates' hearts or advancing diversity, equity and inclusion both inside our company and outside our walls, we've been honored to play a role in helping the Charlotte community continue to be successful and thrive," said Truist Metrolina Regional President Heath Campbell. "We're committed to being a strong, ethical corporate citizen, and we look forward to continued partnerships with our communities for years and decades to come. Together, we know we can make an even greater impact."

Truist's commitment to standing for better also manifested in its diligent work to address racial inequity in 2020. From a national perspective, Truist contributed more than $78 million in grants to support social justice initiatives, invest in historically Black colleges and universities and empower historically underserved communities. View this infographic to learn more about Truist's 2020 diversity, equity and inclusion highlights.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $499 billion as of September 30, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com .

