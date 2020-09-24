Truist Leadership Institute: Continuing A Long Tradition of Leadership Development

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Leadership Institute is the new name for The BB&T Leadership Institute, reflecting Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) new brand and unique commitment to building the next generation of leaders.

"We believe deeply in the positive, meaningful effect that great leaders can have on the world around us," said Truist Chairman and CEO Kelly S. King. "This is one of the most important ways we achieve our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Our unique, personal approach, grounded in the application of neuropsychology to human behavior and leadership impact, is proven to help Truist teammates; some of the top companies in the U.S.; and educators and students across the Southeast become better leaders."

The institute offers programs in the areas of leadership, team performance, change management, talent strategy, and employee engagement. The institute also benefits communities by offering customized, leadership development at no cost for public school principals, and has on-campus programs in leadership development at more than 75 colleges in the Southeast, including 17 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

"For more than 60 years, we've delivered a one-of-a-kind leadership development experience designed with a deep understanding of human nature to help organizations create a strong culture of leadership. Our new name directly aligns our work with Truist, however our approach to helping leaders hone their skills hasn't changed," said Will Sutton, director of Truist Leadership Institute.

"Our clients tell us that our programs have been transformative for both their professional and personal lives," continued Sutton. "Our solutions are rooted in knowledge, grounded in science, and delivered by a staff of experts in the areas of neuroscience, psychology, behavioral science, education, professional coaching, and human resources who bring a wealth of knowledge and personal experience to benefit our clients."

In 2018, the institute opened the doors to its retreat-like campus in Greensboro, N.C, which is situated on 12 wooded acres and features state-of-the-art classrooms, 48 guest rooms for overnight visitors, a unique "treehouse" meeting room, dining area, fitness and other facilities.

More information about Truist Leadership Institute can be found at truistleadershipinstitute.com.

About Truist Leadership Institute

Truist Leadership Institute is a where goals align, leaders converge and organizations transform. For more than 60 years, the Institute has delivered a one-of-a-kind, science-based leadership development experience designed with a deep understanding of human nature to help organizations across the country create a strong culture of leadership. Headquartered at The Kelly S. King Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, the Truist Leadership Institute offers services in the areas of leadership, team performance, change management, talent strategy, and employee engagement. Truist Leadership Institute is a subsidiary of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC). Learn more at truistleadershipinstitute.com.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist serves approximately 12 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $504 billion as of June 30, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com .

