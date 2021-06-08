Truist names Ankur Vyas head of Investor Relations

"A core component of our mission at Truist is to optimize long-term value for all of our stakeholders. One of the ways we achieve this is by delivering high quality, consistent and transparent communications to the investment community about our long-term strategy and financial performance," Bible said. "We're excited to welcome Ankur back to Finance and have him lead this effort for the company as he brings extensive investor relations and overall financial services industry knowledge to his new leadership role."

Vyas is a seasoned financial services professional and, in addition to Truist Wealth Omni Channel and Investor Relations, he also served as assistant treasurer at SunTrust for three years, responsible for capital management, funding, and liquidity management. He also was responsible for SunTrust's initial corporate social responsibility program. Prior to joining SunTrust, Vyas had a broad range of industry experience serving as a vice president in the Financial Institutions Group at Goldman Sachs, where he provided corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital raising advice to financial services companies, primarily focused on the banking and specifically finance sector in North America. Before Goldman Sachs, Vyas worked in Strategic Planning at First Horizon National Corporation and Structured Credit Products at Bank of America.

Vyas is a Chartered Financial Analyst and was named to the 2016, 2017 and 2018 Institutional Investor All-America Executive Teams as one of the top investor relations professionals in the large-cap banks sector.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $518 billion as of March 31, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

