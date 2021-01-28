Truist receives perfect 100 rating on 2021 Corporate Equality Index

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) announced today it has earned a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and been designated one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality." This marks the 15th perfect score for Truist and its heritage companies, and the 9th consecutive year scoring a perfect 100 on the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality.

"We know that living out our purpose—to inspire and build better lives and communities­—begins by ensuring equality and inclusivity for all of our teammates. We back these beliefs with equitable actions through our policies and programs, as well as an extensive benefits package available to all Truist teammates," said Kim Moore-Wright, chief human resources officer and co-executive sponsor of Truist's PRIDE business resource group (BRG), which is supported by thousands of LGBTQ teammates and their allies. "We're thrilled to be recognized by the HRC for our commitment to building and maintaining a culture that embraces and celebrates diversity, equity, and inclusion."

The CEI is considered the premier benchmark for corporate policies and practices relating to LGBTQ employees and their families, as well as LGBTQ workplace inclusion. The index evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including nondiscrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

"While Truist has made great strides to embed diversity, equity, and inclusion in all that we do, we're still on a journey and remain committed to advancing this important work," said Ellen Fitzsimmons, chief legal officer and head of enterprise diversity. "We want everyone to know they are welcomed, valued, and respected at Truist—and we'll always stand for better."

To further its commitment to inclusion efforts, Truist also signed the Business Coalition for Equality Act and PwC's CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge to advance diversity, inclusion, and equal benefits for all in 2020 and beyond. Truist actively supports eight executive leadership-led BRGs, including its PRIDE BRG, which is one of the bank's most active BRGs.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $509 billion as of December 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

