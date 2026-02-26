Truist Securities appoints Matthew Miller as head of mergers & acquisitions

Industry veteran brings 30 plus years of experience to full-service investment bank

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Securities today announced that Matthew Miller has joined the firm as managing director and head of mergers & acquisitions, strengthening its leadership team and advisory capabilities.

In this role, Miller will lead the firm's M&A platform, drive growth initiatives, oversee deal origination and execution, and collaborate with product teams to deliver comprehensive capabilities to public, sponsor-owned, and privately held companies across a range of industries. Miller will be based in New York and report to Truist Securities Chairman and CEO Tom Hackett.

"Matt is a proven leader with an exceptional track record, known for building deep relationships and ensuring excellence in deal execution," said Hackett. "His industry leadership, innovative solutions, and decades of experience will be instrumental as we continue to expand our M&A capabilities, drive growth across our firm, and deliver best-in-class strategic advice to our clients."

Miller brings more than 30 years of experience to Truist Securities. He most recently spent more than 15 years at Jefferies, where he served as global head of healthcare M&A, playing a pivotal role in building and expanding the firm's healthcare advisory practice and leading numerous landmark transactions. Earlier in his career, he held M&A roles at Bank of America and practiced corporate and M&A law at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. Miller earned a Bachelor of Arts in Government and Economics from Dartmouth College and a Juris Doctor from Columbia University School of Law.

"Truist Securities has built a strong investment banking and capital markets platform, and I'm incredibly excited to lead its M&A team," said Miller. "I look forward to collaborating with the firm's talented teammates to continue the growth of the M&A franchise, leveraging our deep industry expertise, strategic execution capabilities, and full suite of debt, equity, and related products."

Truist Securities is the corporate and investment banking platform of Truist Financial Corporation, a purpose-driven financial institution delivering advice and expertise to clients with care.

Truist Securities is the full-service corporate and investment banking arm of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC). With a rich history extending back more than 125 years, Truist Securities offers a robust capital markets and investment banking platform that includes a comprehensive array of strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and capital markets capabilities for corporate and institutional clients, including sales, trading and research services in both fixed income and equity. The firm also provides corporate finance, asset finance, risk management, liquidity, and treasury management solutions to meet clients' full spectrum of financial needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Truist Securities has offices located across the U.S. Learn more at www.truistsecurities.com.

