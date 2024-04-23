Truist shareholders elect Laurence Stein to board of directors

Truist Financial Corporation

Apr 23, 2024, 11:51 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) announced today that Laurence Stein, 56, has been newly elected to the Truist Board of Directors. Stein will join the 12 directors who were re-elected by shareholders for the coming year.

"We're pleased to welcome Laurence Stein to Truist," said Truist Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers. "With his proven track record of increasing efficiency, streamlining operations and driving growth, our board and company will benefit from his perspective, experience and guidance."

Stein recently retired from Goldman Sachs after serving 27 years in senior leadership positions across multiple lines of business. Throughout his extensive tenure at Goldman Sachs, Stein developed skills in a broad range of businesses and functions within a large, complex financial services firm, including asset and wealth management, securities, investment banking, finance, operations, technology, and risk. His most recent position at Goldman Sachs was executive vice president and chief operating officer, asset and wealth management, where he was a member of the firm's management committee.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to join such a purpose-driven organization with well-respected, talented leaders and an unwavering focus on performance, growth and long-term shareholder value," Stein said.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. As a leading U.S. commercial bank, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets across the country. Truist offers a wide range of products and services through our wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $535 billion as of March 31, 2024. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

