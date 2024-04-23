Truist declares common and preferred stock dividends

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on June 3, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 10, 2024.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock Dividend per

Share Dividend per

Depositary

Share Record Date Payment Date Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q810) $1,564.22489(1) $0.39106(1) May 10 June 17 Series J Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 86800XAA6) $1,593.61378(1) $15.93614(1) May 10 (2) June 17 Series L Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAB5) $2,221.51378(1) $22.21514(1) May 10 June 17 Series M Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAC3) $2,562.50 $25.625 May 10 June 17 (3) Series O Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q745) $328.125 $0.328125 May 10 June 3 Series P Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAE9) $618.75 $24.75 May 10 June 3(3) Series R Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q695) $296.875 $0.296875 May 10 June 3

Notes:

(1) In the table, dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I, Series J, and Series L are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader. (2) In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be May 31, 2024. (3) Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series M and Series P are declared and paid semiannually.

