Truist declares common and preferred stock dividends

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on June 3, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 10, 2024.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per
Share

Dividend per
Depositary
Share

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q810) 

$1,564.22489(1)

$0.39106(1)

May 10

June 17

Series J Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 86800XAA6) 

$1,593.61378(1)

$15.93614(1)

May 10 (2)

June 17

Series L Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAB5) 

$2,221.51378(1)

$22.21514(1)

May 10

June 17

Series M Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAC3)

$2,562.50

$25.625

May 10

June 17 (3)

Series O Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q745)

$328.125

$0.328125

May 10

June 3

Series P Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAE9)

$618.75

$24.75

May 10

June 3(3)

Series R Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q695)

$296.875

$0.296875

May 10

June 3

Notes:

(1)

In the table, dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I, Series J, and Series L are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader. 

(2)

In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be May 31, 2024.

(3)

Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series M and Series P are declared and paid semiannually.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. As a leading U.S. commercial bank, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets across the country. Truist offers a wide range of products and services through our wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $535 billion as of March 31, 2024. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

