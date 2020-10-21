Truliant Federal Credit Union Enlists Diebold Nixdorf's AllConnect(SM) Managed Services To Optimize Its ATM Fleet

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce for the financial and retail industries, today announced that Truliant Federal Credit Union will expand its partnership by implementing DN AllConnect ServicesSM throughout its ATM network. The comprehensive service will increase branch and ATM channel efficiency, offer enhanced digital integration and provide members with modern and convenient self-service banking options. This agreement includes transaction processing, monitoring and event management, maintenance services, security and software deployment.

Truliant is always seeking new ways to innovate – and a critical part of this takes place at the ATM. Truliant has collaborated with Diebold Nixdorf, a trusted partner for more than 20 years, to build a world-class member experience by increasing ATM accessibility and providing the highest level of security for the ATM channel and Truliant members. The agreement comes at a time when members are demanding new services from the ATM experience, and financial institutions seek to broaden the value of their networks while maximizing user satisfaction. Diebold Nixdorf's DN AllConnect Services provide a centralized, all-inclusive solution to this growing need.

Rik Kielbasa, chief digital officer at Truliant Federal Credit Union, said: "Our expanded partnership with Diebold Nixdorf will help us anticipate future market needs and develop even stronger connections with our members. User expectations around ATM services are constantly evolving, and enhanced functionality allows us to exceed these expectations and increase service levels. Implementing DN AllConnect Services offers opportunities to continuously optimize the member experience so we never miss a moment with them."

Octavio Marquez, senior vice president and managing director, Banking, at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "Through this enhanced services agreement, we can provide additional support to Truliant's operations, minimize disruption and make end-to-end optimization of their systems and software more efficient and profitable. Together, we're on a mission to amplify Truliant's membership through a truly consumer-centric, highly-available ATM experience."

About Truliant Federal Credit Union

Truliant is a mission-driven, not-for-profit financial institution that promises to always have its member-owners' best interest at heart by improving their lives through providing financial guidance and affordable financial services. Truliant was chartered in 1952 and has more than 261,000 members. It currently has more than 30 Member Financial Centers in the Carolinas and Virginia.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

