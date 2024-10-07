Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Hallandale Beach, Florida

New Broward County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, October 11th

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

A grand opening celebration will be held Friday, October 11, beginning at 9 a.m., featuring music, specials, discounts, and opportunities to register for upcoming patient education sessions as well as learn about #YesOn3 and the ballot initiative to legalize adult cannabis use in Florida.

"We are proud to expand access to cannabis in Broward County by opening this new dispensary," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "Our knowledgeable staff is committed to serving patients and caregivers with affordable, high-quality products and elite customer service."

Trulieve Hallandale Beach, located at 2100 East Hallandale Beach Blvd, Suite 103, will be open 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sundays, offering walk-in and express pickup service.

The new dispensary will carry a wide variety of popular products including Trulieve's portfolio of in-house brands such as Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk, and Trekkers. Customers will also have access to beloved partner brands such as Alien Labs, Bellamy Brothers, Binske, Black Tuna, Blue River, Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush, Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen, Seed Junky, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida.

Across Florida, Trulieve offers home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. Veterans receive 20% off every order when they show their military ID, and all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida Trulieve location. For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve

Instagram: @Trulieve_

X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations

+1 (424) 202-0210

[email protected]

Media Contact

Phil Buck, APR, Corporate Communications Manager

+1 (406) 370-6226

[email protected]

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.