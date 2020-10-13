TruLife Distribution Brokers Partnerships Between Sassy Skin Care and Major Retailers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution, rising star of international health and wellness distribution, has fostered retail partnerships for Sassy Skin Care that have led to increased exposure for the brand. TruLife Distribution represents emerging brands based in the United States, as well as a diverse portfolio of international clients, looking to expand into the U.S. market. In addition to facilitating relationships between brands and retailers, TruLife handles product sales, public relations, digital marketing, social media management, logistics, and warehousing.

TruLife founder and CEO, Brian Gould is proud to be able to establish relationships between Sassy Skin Care and prominent e-commerce retailers. "Chanda's personal journey really touched me, and I wanted to be a part of taking her passion project to the next level. I'm excited to be able to share her incredible story and products with a larger audience," says Gould.

Founded in 2018, Sassy Skin Care promotes healthy skin by creating safe, natural, and effective products. The Sassy Skin Care brand was inspired by Chanda Browning's own personal experience. Browning's daughter had developed eczema and a number of allergies (peanuts, shellfish, soy, gluten, eggs, dairy, and tree nuts) as an infant. As a new mother, Browning found herself in unfamiliar territory. As countless doctor visits yielded little to no results, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Browning studied eczema and allergies and soon realized there was a direct correlation between the two. She began tending to her daughter's allergies and skin condition from the inside out. Browning extensively researched essential oils, natural butters, and salts. She started formulating her own creams so that her daughter would not be subjected to the strong and harsh steroid creams she had been prescribed. Today, her daughter has seen a dramatic improvement in her condition, and she is now able to incorporate foods into her diet that she had not been able to consume previously. What began as one of the most difficult challenges in Browning's life has become the most fulfilling venture she could ever imagine.

Sassy Skin Care's creams, moisturizers, and bath salts are currently available across the United States through major online retailers, with more to come in the next year, as TruLife continues to represent the brand in the e-commerce retail marketplace.

