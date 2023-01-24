TruLife Distribution Launches Its Long-Anticipated New Website

The Full-Service Marketing and Distribution Agency Just Made It That Much Easier to Outsource Success

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution is a high-end full-service agency that offers marketing, sales, and distribution services for ambitious brands looking to bring their products and services to the North American marketplace. The company has been on a meteoric rise since its inception. Throughout this fast-tracked growth, its website began to lag behind, prompting the TruLife team to create a streamlined and optimized site that better reflects its impressive growth to date.

Part of TruLife's success is due to the company's multi-faceted approach to distribution, which heavily involves both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar strategies. The brand's ability to offer a full-service, hyper-targeted suite of services has also been a major factor in its success. From PR to product evaluations, website creation to logistics and warehousing, TruLife's comprehensive offerings have made it easy for countless successful international brands to successfully enter the North American marketplace.

While strategies and service offerings have been primary factors, the TruLife team's extensive industry experience has been the bedrock of its success — starting with founder Brian Gould.

"TruLife may be half a decade old, but my experience goes back much further than that," explains Gould, who is a fourth-generation professional in the manufacturing and retail distribution world, "I grew up working with suppliers, manufacturers, and retailers. I have an extensive network of trusted relationships with some of the largest retailers in the U.S. I wanted to take all of this personal and multi-generational experience and use it to create a full-service marketing, sales, and distribution company. We've done that, and our new website represents the fresh, energetic new face that we're bringing to the industry."

The new website is replete with testimonials, contact information, industry resources, company info, and details about TruLife's expansive service offerings. It also provides information regarding TruLife's international, domestic, and e-commerce sectors, as well as its EveryDay Life Division, which services a wide variety of product categories including skincare, household goods, apparel, lawn and garden, pet health, to name a few. "We're in the business of growing businesses," Gould declares. "Our track record speaks for itself. And now, our website reflects that success. We're excited to head into a new year with a bold new look for our brand as we continue to deliver the same dependable marketing and distribution services that have made this company shine in the past."

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com .

Media Contact:

Danielle Krause

Business Development & Marketing Specialist

954-414-0380

SOURCE TruLife Distribution