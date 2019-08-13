TruLife Distribution™, The Long-Awaited Brainchild of Industry Leader Brian Gould, is Ready to Meet the Public

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexing his 15-year long history of industry experience, health and wellness distribution executive, Brian Gould, launches his company, TruLife Distribution™.

The latest in a long line of successful ventures, TruLife has a lot to live up to as a notch on Gould's resume.

Brian Gould

The wunderkind of distribution, Gould started his career by representing 20 brands across 100 retail stores in the American Southwest. In the early years of online retail giant, Amazon, Brian played a key role in developing their sales categories for both Nutrition and Sports Nutrition. A rising star in his field, Brian went on to accept a position as president with health and wellness distributor, Nutritional Products International. His time with NPI proved fruitful for both parties, as Brian increased NPI's revenue, garnering the company both growth and positive press.

"I come from three generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals," says Gould. "I wanted to take my experience creating successful brands and be able to provide a full-service marketing, sales, and distribution company to form partnerships with health and wellness manufacturers."

TruLife is currently representing clients from across the broad spectrum of the Health and Wellness industry, including areas of focus in the Dietary Health Supplement, Functional Food, Skin Care and Nutritional Beverage industries.

"At TruLife, our goal is to streamline the experience - we handle importation, warehousing, press, media, sales, and distribution of natural products. We are a full-service agency offering product distribution, public relations, digital media marketing, and social media management. We're basically a one-stop shop for expanding your sales in the U.S.," says Gould, who has a proven track record of getting products on American shelves, with industry connections to top notch retailers like CVS, Vitamin Shoppe, and GNC, to name a few. As a ten-year veteran attendee of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing Conference (ECRM®), Brian still tables at multiple conferences a year, using his industry connections to expose to a variety of retailers across the country.

"Building a brand first requires building a relationship," says Gould, citing extensive buyer networks as one of TruLife's strongest qualities in the world of business to business marketing. Having spent so long building his contacts and becoming comfortable in an environment of high-pressure sales, Brian says his strongest skills are candor and honesty, not simply telling a client what they want to hear, but moving forward with a genuine belief and enthusiasm in the products. This expertise has afforded TruLife the luxury of being selective with their clientele, only taking on brands they feel have the level of quality it takes to make it in the American marketplace.

Things are looking bright for Gould as he moves into the next phase of his career, as founder, innovator, and CEO of TruLife Distribution. Find them on the web at https://trulifedistribution.com/

