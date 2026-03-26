Truman by Secure Passage Wins New Product Showcase Award at ISC West 2026, Introducing Identity as the Control Plane for the Physical World

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Passage today announced that Truman has been named a New Product Showcase Award Winner at ISC West 2026, recognizing a breakthrough that is redefining how organizations understand and operate their environments.

This is not a product milestone.

It is the emergence of a new operating model.

Truman by Secure Passage Truman Identities: The Future of Unified Security Intelligence Speed Speed

For decades, organizations have attempted to manage risk through disconnected systems, alerts, and dashboards. But systems do not represent reality—identity does.

Truman establishes identity as the control plane for the physical world—the layer where understanding, decision, and action converge.

Not identity as credentials.

Identity as presence.

Identity as behavior.

Identity as truth across human and non-human actors, including people, devices, systems, APIs, and infrastructure.

By continuously correlating identity in motion across environments, Truman equips organizations to move beyond monitoring systems and into understanding what is actually happening – and acting on it in real time.

"The industry has been staring at dashboards for years," said Gary Fish, CEO of Secure Passage. "Truman changes the model. It's not about what happened in an isolated system—it's about who is present, what they are doing, and whether it aligns with intent across your environment. When you understand identity in motion, you move from watching systems to operating reality."

Gary Fish is no stranger to defining categories. From building one of the first cybersecurity integrators to scaling multiple market-shaping companies, his career has consistently anticipated where the industry is heading, then built it. Truman Identities continues that trajectory, establishing identity as the operational layer above every system.

At ISC West, where identity has taken center stage, Truman stands apart by going one level higher.

While others evolve access control or attempt to unify systems, Truman operates above them—establishing a control layer that connects identity, infrastructure, and activity into a continuous operational picture.

This enables a new class of detections and insights that were previously invisible, including:

Impossible presence across locations

Active access tied to terminated or invalid identities

Behavior that conflicts with assigned privileges

Identity activity that spans physical and digital environments without continuity

These are not alerts pulled from a single system. They are truths revealed through identity correlation.

Truman is designed to integrate with existing infrastructure, enhancing prior investments without disruption.

No rip and replace.

No additional dashboards.

Just a higher level of understanding—and the ability to act on it.

Beyond detection, Truman enables coordinated response across environments—automating workflows, orchestrating actions, and connecting intelligence directly to real-world outcomes.

As organizations face increasing complexity across facilities, infrastructure, and operations, Truman provides a scalable path forward:

Operate on identity.

Understand in real time.

Act with precision.

"This recognition validates what we have believed from the beginning," added Fish. "Security does not live in disconnected systems. It lives in identity. And when identity becomes the control plane, everything changes."

This award does not recognize a product.

It marks the arrival of identity as the control plane for the physical world.

About Secure Passage

Secure Passage builds identity-aware operational intelligence for organizations that need clarity across complex environments. By unifying identity, infrastructure, and operational signals, Secure Passage helps teams move beyond monitoring systems to understanding and operating their environments in real time.

Media Contact:

Secure Passage

Kelly L. Cerny

Marketing Director

[email protected]

877.442.4553

Stop watching systems. Start understanding identity.

Clarity starts at SecurePassage.ai

SOURCE Secure Passage, Inc.