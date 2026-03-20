Trumark Homes Enters Pacific Northwest Market with Acquisition of JK Monarch

Homebuilder's strategic growth continues notable Western expansion with new Washington Division

Trumark will aggressively pursue land opportunities with aim to become one of the top homebuilders in the region

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumark Homes, the award-winning Western U.S. homebuilder, announced today that it is expanding into the Pacific Northwest with the acquisition of Washington-based homebuilder JK Monarch. This strategic addition increases Trumark's footprint in the Western U.S., with the new Washington Division joining the existing teams in Northern, Central, and Southern California and Colorado.

"We have targeted expansion into the Pacific Northwest for years, and with this acquisition of JK Monarch we can capitalize on the strength of this market," said Gregg Nelson, co-founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Trumark Companies.

Added Michael Maples, co-founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Trumark Companies, "Our strategic growth into the Washington market is an important milestone for Trumark Homes, both historically and as a nod to where our company is headed. By combining our operational infrastructure and resources with JK Monarch's deep market knowledge and regional relationships, we aim to become one of the top homebuilders in the region."

Founded in 2011 by industry veteran Jonathan Bartels, JK Monarch is a private homebuilder in Washington state that has been recognized regionally as Homebuilder of the Year for many years. Building new home communities across the Puget Sound and Tri-Cities area, active developments currently include Puyallup, Tacoma, Gig Harbor, Bonney Lake, Lakewood, and Enumclaw.

"This is a very exciting time for our company and our team as we join the Trumark Homes family," said Bartels. "What attracted me to Trumark Homes was the leadership, company values and culture, commitment to excellence and dedication to customer satisfaction. I am excited about the opportunity this provides our team members and trade partners."

Trumark Homes anticipates bringing the broader JK Monarch team into the organization as part of the transition, as the leadership team will be integral to establishing Trumark's Washington Division and guiding its continued success. Bartels will serve in an advisory role during the transition. JTW Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to JK Monarch on the acquisition.

John Willsie, Chief Administrative Officer leading M&A for Trumark, noted, "There is great symmetry between our companies, from our culture, shared values and people-first approach to the foundational commitment to building high quality homes and ensuring our homebuyers have an unparalleled experience."

With the long-term vision of founders Michael Maples and Gregg Nelson, and the financial support of Daiwa House, Trumark Homes has grown from a private California homebuilder with two divisions into a regional leader with five divisions and $1 Billion of revenue annually over the past 2 years, serving homebuyers from the Pacific Ocean to the Rockies, and now the Pacific Northwest. M&A milestones over the past five years include the organic formation of the Colorado Division in 2021, the acquisition of Central California homebuilder Wathen Castanos Homes in 2023, and the acquisition of Icon Lending in 2024.

For more information about Trumark Homes, please visit: https://trumarkhomes.com.

About Trumark Homes

With 38 years of trusted experience and recognition as 2019 Developer of the Year by Builder and Developer and 2018 Builder of the Year by Professional Builder, the Trumark Group of Companies is a diversified real estate developer and builder that includes: Trumark Communities, a master-planned community developer; Trumark Homes, a next-generation homebuilder; Trumark Commercial, which builds, leases and sells commercial buildings; and Trumark Urban, a vertically integrated residential developer focused on core urban neighborhoods. In 2020, Trumark Homes entered into an agreement with Japan-based Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., who acquired a majority interest in Trumark, providing resources for accelerating the growth of the company. In 2023, co-founders Michael Maples and Gregg Nelson were inducted into the California Homebuilding Foundation's Hall of Fame, a recognition bestowed upon homebuilding professionals who have exemplified the Foundation's mission of forging a bright future for the next generation of homebuilders. https://trumarkhomes.com

SOURCE Trumark Homes