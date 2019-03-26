Trumark Homes Grand Opens SP78 Community In Downtown San Jose

"The recent announcement of Adobe's new downtown office tower and Google's proposal for a transit-oriented village coupled with the city's greater effort for urban revitalization of the area further demonstrates the tremendous opportunity associated with downtown San Jose," said Tony Bosowski, Northern California Division President at Trumark Homes. "San Jose continues to draw new residents who seek convenience and jobs in emerging tech markets. The impact of the tech industry on housing supply is very apparent and has created a real demand for new construction, for-sale homes like SP78."

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the homes will offer attached direct-access garages and close proximity to downtown office, retail, restaurants and entertainment, convenient access to public transportation and freeways, and a short commute to the Mineta San Jose International Airport. Since launching sales in summer 2018, the community has already reached an impressive sales milestone with over 30 percent sold, a testament to the influx of buyers to San Jose, predicted to remain the nation's hottest housing market in 2019. The single-family two- and three-bedroom townhomes will feature 10 foot ceiling heights, abundant natural light, expansive great rooms and contemporary designs. Prices begin in the mid-$900,000s and first move-ins are currently slated for spring 2019.

"SP78 is the ideal product for those who desire an urban, walkable lifestyle seamlessly connected to nearby dining, entertainment and major employers all while staying in arm's reach of key transportation," added Bosowski.

One of the highest geographic concentrations of high-tech companies in the world and home to global titans like Cisco and Adobe, San Jose enjoys the lowest unemployment rate and the most jobs per person among the 50 largest U.S. metros. Further, 75 percent of all Fortune 500 companies in the Silicon Valley region are headquartered within 15 miles of downtown San Jose.

Trumark Homes hosted a Model Home Grand Opening event on February 23, drawing over 200 prospective buyers to experience the contemporary homes firsthand.

Trumark Homes is a visionary, next generation homebuilder with a robust portfolio of new home neighborhoods spanning the state of California. Emphasizing distinction and innovation in every home, Trumark Homes focuses on core infill developments in locations that exhibit strong job growth and provide access to major job centers. The nationally award-winning homebuilder is part of the Trumark Group of Companies, a diversified real estate development and building firm that also includes: Trumark Communities, a residential land development platform; Trumark Commercial, which builds, leases and sells commercial buildings; and Trumark Urban, a vertically integrated residential developer focused on core urban neighborhoods. For more information, visit www.TrumarkHomes.com.

