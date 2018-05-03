Trumark Homes Nears Complete Sellout At Bristol Community In Chino Hills

"As the Chino Hills market continues to grow by leaps and bounds, Bristol's location ideally positions it within walking distance to an exciting array of new restaurants and retail establishments underscoring the urban walkable lifestyle that today's homebuyer desires," said Mike Maples, Co-Founder of Trumark. "We are pleased with the reception at Bristol to date and look forward to welcoming more and more new homeowners to the community."

The 31-acre Bristol community is located within the bounds of the Chino Hills General Plan, a greater city effort aimed to bring new housing, retail and commercial spaces to the area. At full buildout, the neighborhood will include 42 attached townhomes and 107 detached single-family homes inclusive of two- and three-story floorplans, ranging in size from 1,814 square feet for townhomes and up to 2,945 square feet for single-family homes. Community features include a five-acre walking trail, oversized landscaped walkways and easy freeway access. Prices start in the mid $500,000s for Towns, and low $800,000s for Courts and Manors.

"Our buyers range from Orange County professionals to first-time homebuyers and everyone in between," said Richard Douglass, Southern California Division President at Trumark Homes. "We look forward to welcoming more homeowners to Bristol and are proud to introduce them to the caliber of home crafted in every Trumark community."

Located off Soquel Canyon Parkway in Chino Hills, Bristol lies within walking distance to restaurants and stores in the city's masterplan. On Saturday, May 12, the community will host a Home Stretch Event to welcome prospective homebuyers to tour the last offering of homes at Bristol. Featuring refreshments and delicious bites, the event will allow attendees to learn about the remaining single-family homes and townhomes, ranging from three-bedrooms to five-bedrooms and beginning in the mid-$500,000s. Bristol broke ground in August 2016 and is expected to be complete in December 2018.

About Trumark Homes

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2018, Trumark Homes is a visionary, next generation homebuilder with a robust portfolio of new home neighborhoods spanning the state of California. Emphasizing distinction and innovation in every home, Trumark Homes focuses on core infill developments in locations that exhibit strong job growth and provide access to major job centers. The nationally award-winning homebuilder is part of the Trumark Group of Companies, a diversified real estate development and building firm that also includes: Trumark Communities, a residential land development platform; Trumark Commercial, which builds, leases and sells commercial buildings; and Trumark Urban, a vertically integrated residential developer focused on core urban neighborhoods. For more information, visit www.TrumarkHomes.com

